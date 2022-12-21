Northwest's Isele signs with North Dakota State football

The North Dakota State football team will be playing South Dakota State on Jan. 8, 2023 in the FCS championship game. The Bison are playing for the title for the 10th time in 12 years.

That makes Northwest football player Victor Isele excited for his future.

“Next year, it’s going to be me,” he said.

Isele put the pen to paper Wednesday and sent over a fax to NDSU, officially signing to play football for the Bison next fall.

Northwest coach Kevin Stein said it was about midway through his high school career when Isele took off.

“When he came to us, he just had this extreme, raw talent,” Stein said. “He just wanted to run. He had great speed. As a sophomore and junior, he really started to put on size and muscle where he could over power people. That’s when you’re understanding that he could really go places.

Isele said he always wanted to play collegiate football, and he believed he could.

“I started playing football in seventh grade and once I got into high school, I knew I wanted to play football at the next level,” Isele said. “I’ve been pursuing that dream since I was a freshman.”

Isele said he was excited when NDSU officially offered and once he took a visit to Fargo, he knew it was the place for him.

“I’ve been seeing them on Twitter,” Isele said. “Winning again and again. Championship after championship. Nine out of 11 years or something like that. I knew who they were, and I was excited when they offered me.

“After I went to their camp, they showed me a ton of love. Gave me a lot of advice. Showed me around the city. I fell in love with it. Like a day after, I’ve been committed ever since.”

At the start of the 2022 NFL season, NDSU had 12 alumni on active rosters, most notably including former 2016 second overall pick Carson Wentz, former 2021 third overall pick Trey Lance and Packers rookie wide receiver Christian Watson.

However, to Isele, it was the family feel that stood out above everything else.

“I went down there, and they showed me the trophies and facilities, their players that are freshman coming in,” Isele said. “Even the freshmen who were already there that I didn’t know yet, they were loving on me and giving me advice.”

In the classroom, Isele will be studying business, specifically marketing.

On the field, Isele said NDSU will have him playing defensive end. The Bison want him to maintain his speed, so he will try to put on around 10 more pounds next season.

“I’m playing d-end. I think they want me around 245-ish. I’m like 233 right now, so I’ll be just fine. I’m more of a speed d-end, so they don’t want me to get too big.”

One thing Isele said he’ll try to improve is his counter moves. For Northwest, one of his strengths became his versatility.

“Some games, I played offense and some games, I played defense,” Isele said. “Coach wanted me to just play defense really hard and give it 1,000% each play.”

Isele finished the season with 70 total tackles for the Vikings.

There were times this past season opponents would use three or four players to block Isele from getting to the ball. He said that’s all the more welcome to him.

“If I got three or four guys on me, my teammates got one or zero guys,” he said.

Before he leaves for college, Isele will continue to compete in wrestling and in track this spring. He is a two-time state medalist in wrestling and a returning state medalist in the boys 100 in track and field.

“They’re going well,” Isele said about his matches. “I’ve been battling a knee injury recently from football. I was out for about two weeks but now, I’m back and getting back into the groove of things. I’m ready, and I’ll be good.

In track, he said he’s hoping to improve on last year’s marks .

“Last year, my PR was 11.03, so I want to run 10.9,” Isele said. “Shot put, I think I was a few inches from placing, so I want to place.”

Isele said when he leaves, he will miss the constant support from the coaches at Northwest.

“They’re always pushing me and making sure I’m not soft,” Isele said. “Just keep going and going. They’re always teaching me and preparing me for the next level. Coach Stein especially has been preparing me for the next level. Just getting my mind right and telling me the experiences he had and so has Coach Mac (Troy McNeil).”

While Isele wreaked havoc on the football field, Stein said he’ll always remember how Isele treated others.

“He is such an even keeled person and fun loving,” Stein said. “He fits right into our school. He accepts everybody. I think there are always those exciting things, those on the field plays that he made, but I think more so just his overall demeanor and just enjoys coming to school here.”