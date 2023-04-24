Avyn Urbanski wanted to make one last impression on the Northwest home track.

It really wasn’t the performances the Viking senior wanted to have, but she still did that at the Grand Island Independent Central Nebraska Track and Field championships.

Urbanski won the 100 (12.46), the 200 (25.82) and was a member of the winning 400 relay (49.68). That helped her get named the outstanding CNTC girls athlete of the meet Monday at Northwest High School.

Urbanski said she was glad to do well on the Northwest track for the last time.

“It’s always big to perform in front of the home crowd and do what I love to do,” Urbanski said. “The times weren’t really up to par, but I’ll take them. I’m still pretty happy with how I competed today and where I ended up.”

On a day where there were five meet records set, Northwest coach Brandon Harrington said Urbanski getting the honor is a great feat.

“That’s a testament to the four years she put into the sport for us,” Harrington said. “She handles herself really well and is a true leader and a great worker. She totally deserves it because she works really hard. She just prepares herself mentally.”

Urbanski won both the 100 and 200 pretty comfortably. Teammate Kyra Ray was second in the 100 (12.85), while Aurora’s Madelyn Brown was second in the 200 (26.48).

She joined Ray, Emma Harb and Brooke Starman on the 400 relay. The Viking foursome won the race over Osceola, who came in at 50.51.

The 49.68 time was the first time they got under 50 seconds this season. Urbanski said she was a little surprised when she heard the time.

“I really didn’t believe the coaches when they told me we got under 50, but it did feel good to accomplish that,” Urbanski said. “It’s a perfect time of year to do that. Hopefully, we can keep improving.”

Urbanski was part of Northwest’s 400 relay team that not only won the Class B race at the state meet last year but also set the Class B state record of 48.12. Harrington said he was happy to see the 400 relay get under 50 for the first time this year.

“That was great to see them get the stick around the way they did today,” Harrington said. “They really ran smoothly. Coach Greg Ray (Kyra’s dad) does a great job with them. To see them do that really puts them in the mix at the end of the season.”

It’s the second-straight season a Northwest athlete received the girls honor. Reba Mader earned the honor in last year’s meet. She is also the fifth Viking to earn the honor.

“It’s awesome to get this honor,” Urbanski said. “Seeing Reba get it last year, which was well deserved. Then following behind her is just really great.”

But Harrington said he feels the sky’s the limit for Urbanski, who has run a 12.05 in the 100 and a 25.06 in the 200, for the rest of the season.

“I really think that 100 percent,” Harrington said. “I really think she’s going to have a great last part to her season.”