Northwest's Victor Isele commits to play college football at North Dakota State

Victor Isele will get an opportunity to play in college a sport he loves to compete in.

The Northwest senior-to-be announced on Twitter Thursday that he has committed to play college football at North Dakota State.

Isele said he’s pretty excited with his decision, even though he admitted he was very nervous about making it.

“I fell in love with football since I started playing it in seventh grade,” Isele said. “Ever since then, it’s something I wanted to pursue. I’m very excited about this opportunity, as is my family.

“It’s been pretty stressful trying to make up my decision, but so I’m glad that I’ve made it.”

Isele took a visit to Fargo and just loved everything about the visit.

“I just loved the people there, especially the coaches,” Isele said. “They were all very nice. I knew that was a place I wanted to go.”

And Isele knows about the kind of program that North Dakota State is. The Bison have been a powerhouse in the Division I Football Championship Subdivision. The Bison have won nine national championships since 2011 and have five more national titles when they competed in Division II in the 1980s.

“I know about what their program is like, with all the championships that they have won over the years. They have had great teams over the years,” he said. “And they’ve developed some great players who have gone to the NFL, which is a goal I want to accomplish.”

Now that Isele has made a decision on where he wants to play college football, he can turn his focus on his senior season for Northwest.

Isele earned All-Heartland 11-man defense super squad honors while playing defensive end for the Vikings. He recorded 64 tackles, 32 of which were solo with one fumble recovery, helping them to a 5-5 record and a trip to the Class B state football playoffs last year.

Isele said he’s excited to see what Northwest can do in 2022.

“It should be fun playing football this year, especially on defense,” Isele said. “We’ve got four seniors coming back. I’m really excited for our defense and see how we can shut down teams left and right.”

Isele and Northwest open the season at Aurora on Aug. 26.

