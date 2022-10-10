Nothing says autumn like wood ducks

Jack-o-lanterns, pumpkin pie, wood smoke, and falling leaves are just a few of the many sights and smells associated with autumn.

To that list, I’d also add wood ducks, specifically drake wood ducks, because there’s nothing more representative of autumn’s multi-colored splendor than a mature drake wood duck.

Over the years, wood ducks have figured prominently in my fall hunting excursions. For many of our dogs, wood ducks were the first ducks they retrieved.

Likewise, many times wood ducks were the ducks I bagged on my birthday in mid-October. For me, there’s no better birthday present than a wood duck drake delivered to my outstretched hand by one of my dogs. No wrapping paper necessary. Nature has taken care of that.

My hunting friends often ask if I have a drake wood duck mounted. The answer is yes, although the drake that hangs on my wall isn’t the most memorable wood duck I’ve ever shot, and there have been many of them over the years.

Instead, the drake I had mounted is representative of all the beautiful wood ducks that have come before and after him. When Trigger brought him out of the water and emerged from the marsh grass with the drake firmly grasped in his mouth, basically in pristine shape, I thought to myself, “I should get this duck mounted.” And I did.

For Komet, it wasn’t a wood duck that was his first duck. That honor went to another duck. Instead, a wood duck was his second duck, but it wasn’t shot in October.

Last November, before deer season, I headed to the marsh early one morning. As I hiked in, wood ducks could be heard squealing on the water nearby. Immediately my focus shifted to them. I snuck through the grass along the slough and then waited for shooting time to arrive.

As expected, the ducks took flight right at shooting time. When they flew over me, I fired, dropping a single duck from the flock.

It fell on land, and Komet ran to it immediately, then picked it up and brought it back to me. As he did, I could see it was a splendid mature drake.

Unfortunately, the Black Cloud TSS tore him up a bit. He wouldn’t have been suitable for mounting, which has also been the case with many other prime drakes I’ve shot over the years. I’m still glad I had the specimen mounted that I did.

I did, however, save a few feathers from the beautiful old drake for tying flies.

The last wood duck I’d shot was on my birthday back in 2018. That was also Phantom’s last duck. Thanks to this drake, Komet and I had now created some new, less bittersweet memories.

For me, fall is incomplete without the taking of at least one wood duck. Hopefully, this season will also be a success.

Jarrod Spilger writes an outdoors column for The Independent.