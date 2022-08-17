NW teams want 2021 success to carry over

The Northwest boys and girls cross country teams did something the two programs haven’t been done since 1998.

That was the last time both Viking teams qualified to the state meet.

The boys ran at state for the second time in three years, while the girls competed in the meet for the first time since 2000.

The Vikings want to repeat that success for the 2022 season.

The boys return four competitors from last year’s sixth-place team while the girls have two returnees from their ninth-place finish.

That has coach Joel Hope excited for the upcoming season.

“(Getting both teams to state) was huge for us and I hope that carries over into this season,” Hope said. “Both teams have made it a goal to get back to the state meet. We had a great summer of training. We had a lot of kids put in a lot of miles, especially our seniors.”

The boys have four seniors returning. Caden Keller has the most success for the Vikings as he is a three-time qualifier and a two-time medalist. Last year, he finished fifth.

Ben Sutherland, Kian Botts and Owen Bjerke were the other state qualifiers. Hope added that sophomore Caden Sheffield could be someone to watch out for.

Hope said he’s happy to have that much experience coming back.

“We’re so lucky that we have a group of seniors that been around really successful teams and see that blueprint for success,” Hope said. “They understand that there is no fear for a hard workout, not afraid to push each other give their best efforts all the time.”

Lexie Lilienthal will lead the Northwest girls as the senior will be looking for her fourth trip to the state cross country meet.

“I’ll have to look that up as I don’t know when was the last time Northwest has had a girl qualify to the state meet all four years,” Hope said. “That would be an incredible feat.”

Neely Dorsey is another returning state qualifier, while Olivia Chapman was an alternate for the girls as well.

Hope said he’s excited to see what the Viking girls can do this season.

“Neely has been at state the last two years, while Olivia is a girl that’s coming off a very successful track season. I think that will carry over,” he said. “Our girls were so excited to run at the state meet last year but I’m not sure they were thrilled with their finish. Hopefully they can enjoy that success but at the same time focus on the task at hand in trying to qualifying again.”

Hope said staying injury-free and developing the younger runners will be key in having a successful season.

“We’ll need to keep people healthy, and both sides will need to tap in a few younger runners to grow for us,” Hope said. “Hopefully we can have our best team in October.”

The Vikings will host the Vince Zavala Invite Aug. 26 at Ryder Park.