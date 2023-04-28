DONIPHAN — Northwest’s Mason Hettler was named champion of the 16-yard competition at the 53rd Cornhusker Trap Shoot.

The Viking earned that honor after breaking 74 of 75 targets and won a shoot-off Friday to capture the individual title Friday at the Nebraska Trapshooting Association in Doniphan.

It looked like an early 74 by Norris’ Colton Barry of Norris might hold up until late. Hettler, competing in one of the latest squads, put up a tying score to force a shoot-off, which Hettler would win.

That helped Northwest win the high-school team crown after breaking 346 of 375 targets.

Kenesaw’s Jaydn Jackman won the ladies’ title with a 70.

Wilber 5 Clovers 4-H won the 4-H team title with a 332 and Papillion-La Vista South won the ladies’ team crown with a 312.

There were 1,536 shooters competing Friday. Competitors will shoot 75 handicap targets on Saturday. The high school shooter with the highest combined score from the two days will earn the Cornhusker Cup trophy as the overall champion.

Defending Cornhusker Cup champion Mason Gerdes of Raymond Central, a 12th grader, shot a 65 Friday. He opened with a 71 en route to the title in 2022.

Cornhusker Trap Shoot

Friday results

16-yard competition

Top 20 Individuals

1. Mason Hettler, Grand Island Northwest, 74 of 75 (won shoot-off); 2.Colton Barry, Norris 1, 74; 3. Landon Way, Bertrand Crusher 1, 73; 4. Landen Nowak, North Platte Cow Pasture N, 73; 5. Gavin Kuck, Norris, 73; 6. Bryce Schuster, Gibbon 3, 73; 7. Kahne Packer, Wilber 5 Clovers 4-H, 73; 8. Kade Robertson, Ogallala 2, 72; 9. Hoyt Dancer, Sutherland Cow Pasture S, 72; 10. Nathen Profahl, Republican Valley 4-H 1, 72; 11. Matthew Cejka, Lincoln Northeast Black, 72; 12. Kalvin Kies, Blair Gold, 72; 13. Caiden McVay, Gothenburg, 72; 14. Shawn Kavanaugh, Louisville 4-H Purple, 71; 15. Caleb Liesveld, Norris 1, 71; 16. Keaton Wieman, SouthSide 4-H, 71; 17. Andrew Bauer, Millard West C, 71; 18. Clyde Stenglein, Douglas County West Platinum, 71; 19. Elijah Tabor, Blair Silver, 71; 20. Ryan Wyskowski, Papillion-La Vista South 1, 71.

Top Six Ladies

1. Jaydn Jackman, Kenesaw 1, 71; 2. Kristen Lee, Papillion-La Vista, 70; 3. Grace Nigro, Omaha Duchesne, 69; 4. Abby Johnson, North Bend Central, 69; 5. Taylor S. Jones, Lincoln Southwest, 68; 6. Kallista Joy, Karp and Krow 4-H, 67

Top Three 4-H Teams 1. Wilber 5 Clovers 4-H, 332 of 500 (won shoot-off); 2. EM 4-H Kiwi, 332; 3. Malcom 4-H 1, 331

Top Three Ladies Teams

1. Papillion-La Vista South Lady Monarch, 312 of 375; 2. Omaha Duchesne Dash, 308; 3. Norris Ladies, 307;

Top Six High School Teams

1. Grand Island Northwest 1, 346 of 375; 2. Papillion-La Vista South 1, 345; 3. Blair Gold, 337; 4. Norris 1, 335; 5. Kenesaw 1, 335; 6. North Platte Blue, 333

Jim Carlisle Memorial Second Generation Individual (traveling trophy) – Gavin Kuck, Norris, 73 (won shoot-off).