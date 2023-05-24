GOLF

Northwest’s Ottman, GISH’s Kenkel receive scholarships from CNSFA

Northwest’s Olivia Ottman and Grand Island Senior High’s Hailey Kenkel both received a $1,000 scholarship from the Central Nebraska Senior Golf Association for their play during the high school season.

Both will be playing golf at Wayne State next year.

Kenkel was a four-time Class A State Golf Qualifier and was selected to the Nebraska Coaches Association Girls’ Super State Golf Team. Kenkel placed in the Top 10 eight times in a meet.

In the last two years of her High School career, Kenkel placed in the Top 10 at conference and district competition. Last year, she earned a fifth place medal in the Class A state golf meet last October. Kenkel was also involved in junior golf competitions across the state, attending more than 20 events during the summers of her high school career including playing in the Nebraska Girls’ Amateur Golf Tournament her junior year.

Kenkel will pursue a Business Administration and Sports Management degree.

Ottman was in the Top 10 in 15 out of 17 Invitationals she played during her high school career. She won the Doniphan-Trumbull Invite and placed in the top four in a meet eight times.

Ottman medaled in all invitationals during her junior and senior year. She won the Central Conference tournament as a junior and won the B-3 District Tournament as a senior. At the Class B state golf meet, Ottman placed 16th as a junior and 13th as a senior.

During her junior year, Ottman helped the Vikings to a Central Conference Championship, the B-3 district title, and a fourth place finish at the Class B state golf meet. Ottman participated in over 20 junior golf events and competed at the State level all four years of her high school career.

Ottman will pursue a Business/Psychology degree.