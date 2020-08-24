O’Neill helps GICC to four-inning win over St. Paul

ST. PAUL — Alicyn O’Neill helped Grand Island Central Catholic in the circle and with her bat.
The Crusader pitched a no-hitter while recording six strikeouts. She also was 3 of 4 with three RBIs, a double and a home run.
In all, GICC had 17 hits with seven extra base hits, including three home runs. Alexis Mudloff was 3 of 3 with six RBIs, with a double and a home run. Jessica Zehendner was 3 of 3 with a RBI.
GICC hosts Ord at Wood River.
Grand Island CC (5-0) (13)42 0—19 17 0
St. Paul 000 X—0 0 4
WP—O’Neill. LP—Kosmicki. 2B—GICC: Greathouse, Mudloff, O’Neil. 3B: GICC: Beckner. HR: Boucher, Mudloff, O’Neill