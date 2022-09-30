O'Dey, Adams Central win Central Conference Meet

With districts coming up next week, Sidney O’Dey and her Adams Central teammates got a big confidence booster.

A few days after firing a 383 to finish third at their home meet, the Patriots fired eight strokes better at the Central Conference Meet Friday at Jackrabbit Run Golf Course.

That helped Adams Central win the meet with a 375 score, 14 strokes less than runner-up Northwest. O’Dey took home individual honors with an 82.

O’Dey was one of three medalists for the Patriots. Peyton Hartman finished third with an 87, while Maggie Rostvet was eighth with a 98.

O’Dey said it was good day for the Patriots.

“I’m excited for myself, but I’m excited for my teammates,” O’Dey said. “I think we all played pretty well. We had a good two days of practice and working on stuff we needed to work on. I think we were a little more consistent today.”

AC coach Rod Hartman said the day was a lot better than their home invite on Tuesday. Adams Central finished what the Patriots thought was a disappointing third.

“I don’t think we played too well on Tuesday and I got on them a little bit,” he said. “But the girls had great practices the past two days and that really helped us. We did a lot of good things today, even though we still have a lot of things to clean up.”

O’Dey said she was consistent in winning the meet as she fired a 41 on both the front and back during the meet. She said she was happy with that.

“Even though I would have had a better score, I’ll still take an 82,” she said. “I thought I golfed consistently as I had good chip shots. There were some challenging holes because of the wind but I thought I handled them well.”

Hartman said he was happy to see O’Dey win the conference meet.

“Anytime you can even get someone in the top five of a conference meet is a big deal and for Sidney to win it is a big deal for her,” Hartman said. “She’s put in a lot of time and effort into it. She deserves it. I thought she did a great of bouncing back from either a bad shot or a bad hole. That’s going to happen but it’s how you respond after those things. She struck the ball really well today.”

Next up for Adams Central is the Class C, District 4 Meet in Cambridge on Monday. It won’t be easy to qualify to state as the meet features two-time defending Class C state champion Broken Bow along with other teams like Minden, Kearney Catholic, Grand Island Central Catholic and others.

O’Dey said she’s nervous for the meet because of the team aspect.

“This is the first year since I’ve been in high school that we’ve actually had a team,” she said. “It’s nice to have team scores, team medals and all that. That’s always nice. We have some really good teams competing in the meet on Monday but I think we’ll be ready, especially after today.”

Hartman said he hopes the conference title is a good confidence booster going into the meet.

“This is good momentum going into Monday,” Hartman said. “We had a lot of bright spots for us. Peyton plays well to get third and Maggie had a good day in getting eighth. I hope this carries over into Monday.”

Northwest finished second with a 389 and four medalists.

Taylor Mazour led the way with a fourth-place finish with an 88, while Amber Muhlbach finished seventh with a 96. Callie Collins was ninth with a 100 and Olivia Ottman came in 15th with a 105.

NW coach Alex Hull said it was an up-and-down day, as he didn’t feel the Vikings played well, but still got second.

“Some of the girls didn’t think they had their best days and they are probably right as we did leave some shots out there,” Hull said. “But we still managed to get second. There’s a positive in that when something like that happens.”

The Vikings host the B-3 meet Tuesday. Hull said he feels Northwest will be ready to go once Tuesday gets here.

“I think the girls need to put the day behind them and come ready to practice on Monday and clean up a few things,” Hull said. “I think the girls will be ready to go once Tuesday gets here.”

Central Conference Meet

Team Standings

Adams Central 375, Northwest 389, Columbus Lakeview 400, York 420, Lexington 440, Seward 447, Aurora 437, Schuyler 566, Crete NS.

Medalists

1, Sidney O’Dey, AC, 82; 2, Hannah Kitt, CL, 87; 3, Peyton Hartman, AC, 87; 4, Taylor Mazour, NW, 88; 5, O’Brasia Amos, LEX, 95; 6, Alyssa Alt, YOR, 96; 7, Amber Muhlbach, NW, 96; 8, Maggie Rostvet, AC, 98; 9, Callie Collins, NW, 100; 10, Tatiana Henke, CL, 103; 11, Regin Dunham, YOR, 104; 12, Evie Hatcher, CL, 105; 13, Abbie Owens, LEX, 105; 14, Ali Mueller, CL, 105; 15, Olivia Ottman, NW, 105;

Other NW golfers - Madi Mendoza 109.