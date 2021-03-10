Offensive balance helps Grand Island Central Catholic advance

LINCOLN – Attempting to accurately predict the leading scorer prior to any Grand Island Central Catholic boys basketball game this season might have only slightly better odds than forecasting the Powerball numbers.
The Crusaders’ scoring balance was on display again Wednesday in the first round of the Class C-2 state tournament.
This time, No. 1-rated Central Catholic turned to power ball down low early and used 13 points from 6-foot-8 junior Gil Jengmer and 10 points and 12 rebounds from 6-9 senior Dei Jengmer to roll past No. 7 Tri County 58-29 at Lincoln Northeast.
“Nobody in C-2 has our size,” said Gil Jengmer, who finished 6-for-8 from the floor. “I think it’s a big advantage for us.”
“I think our communication was very good today. We started talking from the start.”
GICC (23-4) opened with a 6-0 run on two baskets by Dei Jengmer and one from Gil Jengmer. That opened things up for 3-pointers from Russ Martinez and Tanner Turek to give the Crusaders an 18-8 lead at the end of the first period.
Central Catholic coach Tino Martinez said the focus was getting the ball inside from the start.
“That’s obviously the game plan with what we have inside, not that we don’t have capable perimeter players and capable perimeter shooters,” he said. “But we probably had a decided advantage inside, and as the game played out, that came to be true.”
Despite leading 30-16 at the half, there were some frustrations for the Crusaders. Their only points over the final 6:02 came on a Marcus Lowry 3-point play with 33.4 seconds left.
Then after an Isaac Herbek just missed converting on a drive, Tri County (20-6) was able to race upcourt to get a Gavin Weichel basket at the buzzer.
“There was definitely some frustration,” Tino Martinez said. “We felt like we had them on the brink at times. It didn’t happen at all. …
“They got a free basket at the end of the half. That didn’t sit well. But for the most part we did just enough things.”
The Crusaders led 40-25 at the end of the third quarter then put things away with a 13-0 run to open the fourth.
Koby Bales added 10 points, Herbek nine and Lowry eight for GICC.
“For a couple years here, we’ve been extremely balanced,” Tino Martinez said. “On any given night, anybody can lead us in scoring. I think we’ve had eight different guys lead us in scoring this year at some point.
“The compliment you have to give our guys is they are willing to share the ball. They’re willing to make the extra pass. Isaac Herbek was our leading scorer a year ago (and) he’s somewhere down fourth or fifth. So it doesn’t matter to them who is getting buckets, they’re just working for open shots.”
The improvement of Gil Jengmer has given the Crusaders an extra weapon. He averaged 2.2 points and 1.8 rebounds a game as a sophomore.
He puts up 6.9 points and 4.0 rebounds this year to be part of the starting mix even with the Crusaders returning every starter from last year and averaged 11.1 points over his last 10 games.
“Skill-wise, he’s always had that,” Tino Martinez said. “But confidence and aggressiveness are where he’s developed. He’s been as aggressive as anybody we’ve had offensively this last month, month and a half. He’s playing with a lot of confidence, and that helps.”
“Another thing with him is he’s learned the system better. It took him a little longer than his brother. Dei caught on quickly, but it’s taken Gil a little longer. He’s got it down now, and he’s playing at a high level.”
Gil Jengmer added: “I feel like I’ve improved a lot. I spent a lot of time in the gym this summer.”
After finishing up as the Class C-2 runner-up last year, the Crusaders continue their bid to get one more win during this trip to Lincoln with Thursday’s 6:15 p.m. semifinal at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
They will face No. 4 Hartington Cedar Catholic, which edged No. 5 Freeman 40-37.
“We’re way more confident this year,” Gil Jengmer said. “We came back bigger and stronger. We’re pretty determined.