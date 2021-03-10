Offensive balance helps Grand Island Central Catholic advance

Despite leading 30-16 at the half, there were some frustrations for the Crusaders. Their only points over the final 6:02 came on a Marcus Lowry 3-point play with 33.4 seconds left.

Then after an Isaac Herbek just missed converting on a drive, Tri County (20-6) was able to race upcourt to get a Gavin Weichel basket at the buzzer.

“There was definitely some frustration,” Tino Martinez said. “We felt like we had them on the brink at times. It didn’t happen at all. …

“They got a free basket at the end of the half. That didn’t sit well. But for the most part we did just enough things.”

The Crusaders led 40-25 at the end of the third quarter then put things away with a 13-0 run to open the fourth.

Koby Bales added 10 points, Herbek nine and Lowry eight for GICC.

“For a couple years here, we’ve been extremely balanced,” Tino Martinez said. “On any given night, anybody can lead us in scoring. I think we’ve had eight different guys lead us in scoring this year at some point.