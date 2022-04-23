Omaha Central edges Grand Island Senior High

Grand Island Senior High’s frustratingly familiar trend continues.

Angel Urbina-Portillo scored on a free kick in the 73rd minute, lifting Omaha Central to a 3-2 road victory over the Islanders Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. The setback marked the fifth one-goal loss for Grand Island this season.

This time, the Islanders (2-10) overcame a 2-0 first-half deficit before surrendering the game-winner late.

“We’ve given up nine or 10 goals this season in the first 10 minutes of games,” Islanders’ interim coach James Panowicz said. “When you start out in a hole early, we tend to start pressing and then we get a little bit undisciplined at times in how we’re wanting to play and then we become desperate.

“That was different today. We got desperate at times, but even going into the wind in the first half, we created a lot of chances.”

Despite their offensive struggles for most of the day, the Islanders made it look easy for a 30-second span in the second half as Moises Trochez scored two goals to tie the score at 2-2 in the 62nd minute. Trochez’s first goal was a header off a corner kick from Johnny Pedroza and the sophomore forward’s second score came on a feed from Javier Baide.

“Moises is going to be a great player and he’s only a sophomore,” Panowicz said. “The goals that he scored were really good and he even had a couple of other chances that when we watch them on film, he’s going to want them back because he could’ve had a couple more (goals).”

Playing with a 40 mph wind at its back in the first half, Omaha Central (4-7) struck first when Urbina-Portillo scored the first of his two goals on a penalty kick in the fifth minute. Marcos Diaz gave the Eagles a 2-0 lead, scoring on a breakaway in the 19th minute.

“That first half, we did what we wanted to do and we got that lead,” Omaha Central coach Peter Pham said. “The wind just wreaks havoc — this soccer season has just been ruined by wind and bad weather.

“In the second half, we were just surviving a little bit until we got that free kick.”

The free kick resulted in a perfectly struck shot by Urbina-Portillo after he was fouled at the top of the box.

“Angel is a pretty special player for us and he put it into the back of the net,” Pham said. “It was right outside the box and he’s the type of player that we expect him to convert from there. When the game is on the line, there’s nobody else we’d rather have taking that free kick.”

Urbina-Portillo’s heroics left the Islanders frustrated once again.

“As we watch the film, I’ll bet we’ll see 10 to 15 scoring opportunities where we were really close,” Panowicz said. “Just a step here or a proper touch there and I honestly, it wouldn’t have surprised me if we would have scored five or six goals today — and that’s taking nothing away from Omaha Central.

“At the end of the day, it came down to finishing.”

Grand Island ended with 10 shots — seven of them on goal, while the Eagles converted all three of their shots on goal. The Islanders twice saw golden scoring opportunities misfire when their shots glanced off the post.

“Our best friend was the post today,” Pham said. “Baide, Trochez and (Jalen Jensen) are studs for Grand Island, so to be able to come here and get this win for us was big. We just had to survive that second half.”

Grand Island will attempt to snap a six-match skid on Monday when it hosts Lincoln Northeast. It will be senior night for the Islanders.

“Collectively, I couldn’t be more proud of the kids for sticking in there,” Panowicz said. “With the season that we’ve had, everyone is struggling and maybe a little down.

“But they’ve been training well the last couple of days and even though we gave up a couple of goals early on, it wasn’t until the final minute that I felt like we were out of the game. We never quit.”