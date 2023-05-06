History was made on Saturday at Northwest’s Vikings Stadium.

In what is believed by media around the state to be the first time ever, a 16-seed beat a 1-seed in the girls district soccer final, as Class B, No. 3 Northwest suffered its first loss of the season 1-0 to Omaha Gross Catholic in the Class B, District 1 final.

Northwest coach Jess Herrmann said the Cougars looked like they wanted it more in the first period, leading to their hot start.

"They came out maybe a little more focused than us, and they were the aggressor in the first half for sure," Herrmann said. "I thought our girls settled in in the second half, but we were on an uphill climb, and they were really able to pack it in defensively. Kudos to Gross. They came in physical and aggressively, and they were able to punch one in, and we could never find the back of the net."

Gross Catholic coach Rick Yanovich gave credit to his players for being locked in for the match.

"We trained for one game," he said. "It’s the most important game of the year. You have to play your best soccer today. At times, we did play our best soccer. Hats off to Northwest. Great squad, great season. All the respect goes to the ladies out on the field to both teams. They have 80 minutes, and we got the result today."

The Cougars had four corner kicks in the first period but only one shot on goal. However, they scored on that lone shot on goal, which came in the 16th minute when Martha Yanovich sent a ball out to Lauren Stuhr.

It was only the second goal Northwest has given up this season.

"We talked about it yesterday and practice and today before the game," Herrmann said. "We knew the girl (Yanovich) kicking the ball had a big leg and No. 20 (Stuhr) up front is pretty quick. We had prepared for it, but we still just weren’t able to get her marked, and she was able to get a hit on it."

Coach Yanovich credited Stuhr’s want-to attitude that resulted in the goal.

"It got started with Martha," he said. "She’s got a long leg out of the back. Lauren just didn’t stop. She didn’t quit on the play and got the touch. She was courageous and brave and got the goal. It’s what we needed."

The Cougars defense also held up their end of the bargain in the match, holding Northwest’s offense that averages 5.9 goals per match to just one shot on goal in the first period.

"We held our shape very well," coach Yanovich said. "Our backs are very seasoned, and they’ve played together a couple of years as the anchor of our team starting in the back. Credit to those ladies today for the clean sheet."

The Vikings offense got going in the second period, with 13 shots and six shots on goal as well as a couple of corner kicks. However, the Cougars defense held them off.

Gross Catholic (8-6) reached the state tournament for the first time since 2016 with the win.

"We're excited," coach Yanovich said. "These girls haven't been there. It's going to make for a great bus ride home."

Northwest was the only girls team in the state to be undefeated heading into district final Saturday. Herrmann said even with the loss, the Vikings have a lot to be proud of this season.

"I told the girls afterwards that we’re all going to shed a few tears, but they have nothing to hang their heads about. …Coming into the year, if you told us we could be 16-1, I think anybody would take that in a heartbeat," she said. "It stinks that our last game was ended on a loss and giving up a goal and not being able to score makes it feel kind of incomplete but like I said, these girls have been standout kids all season."

There was sadness and disappointment on the pitch after the match but also hope and optimism on the faces of the Northwest players. The Vikings only had two seniors and one junior on the roster this season, meaning most of this year’s team will be back again.

Herrmann said they’ll use the match as a learning experience and that the team has a lot to look forward to.

"These girls are definitely looking forward to building the program. …We start a lot of freshmen and sophomores," Herrmann said. "I think the future is bright for sure and Grand Island in general is building the soccer community, so I think we gave them a lot of excitement this year."