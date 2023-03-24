Assessing progress was difficult for Grand Island Senior High on Friday night.

Class B No. 1-rated Omaha Skutt broke a scoreless tie in the 39th minute and the floodgates opened in the second half as the Skyhawks posted a 5-0 road victory over the Class A Islanders at Memorial Stadium.

“It was probably just the wrong opponent to measure improvement from our first to second match,” said Grand Island coach James Panowicz, whose team dropped its season opener 2-1 to Columbus at home on Tuesday. “We attempted to do some of the things that we worked on since the Columbus game. We just didn’t quite execute them or the connection wasn’t quite there.”

The highlight for Grand Island (0-2) was a gutsy defensive performance in the first half. The Islanders held Skutt — winners of the last three Class B state titles and rated No. 2 in the Omaha World-Herald’s all-class top 10 — without a goal for 39 minutes.

“I couldn’t have been more proud of our kids in that first half,” Panowicz said. “Obviously, Skutt just brings tons of numbers up and were somewhat outmanned, but we gutted it out in that first half.

“Jalen Jensen played one of the best high school games I’ve seen him play, defensively. He was a warrior out there and all our guys worked hard.”

Aiden Trumm finally broke the ice for the Skyhawks (3-0), scoring on an assist from Sam Schendt in the 39th minute. Skutt took a 1-0 lead into the intermission, despite outshooting Grand Island 10-2, including four shots on goal.

“Grand Island was very organized and tough to break down,” Skutt coach Justin Zabawa said. “Having Jensen there in the back — he’s tough to get around — so when we finally got that goal there at the end of the first half, that finally helped relax us a little bit going into halftime.”

The Skyhawks found their groove in the second half. Dylan Toth dribbled through the Islanders’ defense for a goal in the 49th minute and then scored again in the 53rd minute on another feed from Schendt.

Kyle Stopak scored on an indirect kick in the 54th minute and Matthew Roumph provided the final margin, converting a penalty kick in the 64th. The Skyhawks outshot Grand Island 26-3 in the match with 13 shots on goal.

Nine saves by Islanders’ goalie Ashtyn Roberts helped keep the margin from being even wider.

“Skutt is just so technical,” Panowicz said. “They change the point of attack so well and so if you’re not sound, defensively, they make it difficult.”

Zabawa said some halftime adjustments benefited Skutt’s second-half attack.

“We talked about working the ball around and keeping it on the ground and keeping it moving to try and get (Grand Island) out of position,” Zabawa said. “Luckily, it worked and we got a few nice goals out of it. That’s what we like to do: Possess the ball and keep it moving and dictate how the game is played.”

As was the case in the season opener, the Islanders struggled to put pressure on the opposing goalie.

“I wish we would’ve had a little bit better awareness because what makes Skutt so good is that they send seven or eight players into the attack,” Panowicz said. “There were three or four times where we could’ve countered them and had one (versus) one at midfield.

“There were some opportunities there, but we just didn’t see it. There were times we attempted to do it, but it just never came to fruition.”

With a 2-1 season-opening win over Omaha Westside and the victory against Grand Island, the Skyhawks improved to 2-0 against Class A competition. The Skyhawks have four more Class A opponents on their schedule.

“Part of it is that we want to challenge ourselves and playing a difficult schedule helps us in the state tournament,” Zabawa said. “At state, you often find yourself in tight games, so being in tough games during the course of the season really helps down the line. We want to challenge ourselves and hopefully prepare ourselves for the final goal of winning a championship.”