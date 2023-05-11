UTICA – A pair of seniors did most of the damage for the Ord boys track and field team.

Hayden Kluthe and Owen Lane were part of four golds and a second for the Chants during the Class C, District 6 meet Thursday at Centennial High School.

That helped the Chants claim the district title with 123 points, while Centura was second with 81 points.

The Chants will take eight athletes down to the state meet at Omaha Burke Stadium.

Ord coach Derry Trampe said he expects those two to lead the Chants in meets.

“You always count on those guys because they are your seniors, and they are your leaders,” he said. “They really had good days for us.”

Kluthe won both the 110 hurdles (15.13) and 300 hurdles (40.38), while Lane captured the 800 (2:05.62) and was second in the 400 (52.37). Lane was a member of the winning 3,200 relay (8:56.98) with Garrett Severance, Elijah Pollard and Jace Geiser.

Both were members of the 1,600 relay with Blake Hinrichs and Geiser, who finished second (3:38.67). The top relay team qualifies for state while it’s the next six best performances from the districts who qualify so Ord will wait and see if that relay gets in later.

But there were other winners for Ord besides Kluthe and Lane. The Chants went 1-2 in the 1,600 as Severance won the race (4:54.77), while Pollard was second (4:57.53).

Trampe said going 1-2 in the 1,600 provided some big points in the team standings.

“That kind of sealed the deal for us,” he said. “We got 19 points out of that race as Masaki Arisawa was sixth. When you score 19 points in an event, it's hard for people to catch up to you.”

Sam Boettcher also provided big points by finishing second in both the shot put and discus to qualify to state in both events. He threw a personal-best 50-1 1/4 in the shot put and threw a 141-1 in the discus.

“He’s a senior who also had a big day,” Trampe said. “He sets a personal best by two feet in the shot put. He struggled a little bit in the prelims in the discus, but he has a great throw in the final to earn himself a spot in the state meet.”

Colton Thompson was the other qualifier in finishing second in the high jump (5-11).

The Ord girls finished second with 79 points as Shelby-Rising City won the meet with 117 points.

The Chants will take two athletes to the state meet in Maggie Fisher and Britta Deden. Fisher finished second in the 400 (1:03.55) and Deden was second in the 300 hurdles (50.65).

Trampe said he’s confident there should be many others who should qualify to state depending on other district performances, but he was pleased with what he saw out of the Chants.

“We had so many kids do some great things for us today,” Trampe said. “But we also had some stuff that didn’t go our way, and that always happens in districts. I think we’ll have a lot of kids be in the thick of things at the state track meet next week. We’ll see what happens.”

Grand Island Central Catholic girls finished third with 69 points, while the boys took eighth with 36 points.

The Crusader girls won only one event and will send three athletes to the state meet, while the boys had one winner and will send two.

Grace Johnson took the 300 hurdles (a personal best 48.18) and was second in the 100 hurdles (16.16). Maddie Schneider qualified in two events after two setting personal records in taking second in both the shot put (40-3 1/4) and the discus (125-9) and Avery O’Boyle was second in the 3,200 (12:50.65).

On the boys side, Ishmael Nadir claimed the long jump (personal best 20-9), while Thomas Birch qualified in the 800 after finishing second (a personal best 2:07.69).

GICC coach Keith Kester said there were a lot of personal bests and like Trampe, feels the Crusaders should get a few more state qualifiers.

“We had a lot of kids who did great things for us with a lot of personal bests. Maddie threw great in both throwing events, while Grace had a great day. She PR’d by two seconds in the 300 hurdles and ran a great race in the 100 hurdles and Avery getting back to state for the third year is nice to see. The girls had a nice day.”

“On the boys side, Ishmael had a great day in the jumps with a personal best, and I was extremely happy with Thomas Birch in how he ran in the 800 to qualify for state and PR’d by almost two seconds. He really competed well. I was happy with a lot of things that happened today.”