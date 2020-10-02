Ord dominates GICC

Grand Island Central Catholic coach Tim Dvorak felt that his team found some quicksand early on during Friday’s home contest against Class C-2 No. 2-rated Ord.
You could blame or credit the Chanticleers’ Kelen Meyer for giving the Crusaders a swift push into that quicksand, depending on your point of view.
Meyer recovered his own onside kick to start the game and recorded two interceptions, including a pick six, within the first 4:03.
That had Ord off and running towards a dominating 59-6 victory.
“We started fast,” Chants coach Nathan Wells said. “We’ve been playing well and we’ve just gotten better every week. The mentality these guys have, it’s been really fun to coach them. We set goals every game, and it seems like we’re achieving those goals every week. It’s a credit to those boys. They’re a great group of kids, and it’s one of the best groups we’ve ever had, but they’re really special kids too.”
Ord dominated from the start. A play wasn’t run on the Chanticleers’ half of the field until 14:48 had passed.
That started with Meyer’s picture-perfect onside kick, which eventually led to Tommy Stevens’ first of four touchdowns, a 4-yarder 2:30 into the contest.
“At the beginning of the week, we saw something on film and decided to take advantage of it,” Wells said of the onside. “It worked.”
Meyer added: “We knew we’d get a confidence booster if we got it and if we didn’t get it we knew our defense could stop them.”
Meyer returned an interception 37 yards just 47 seconds later to give the Chants a 14-0 lead, and another pick 46 seconds after that set up Stevens’ 11-yard score.
Although best known for his kicking abilities — including a Class C-2 record-tying 58-yard field goal this season — Meyer is making an impact all over the field this year for the Chanticleers. He now has six interceptions for the season.
“I’m just staying disciplined and playing where I’m supposed to be,” Meyer said. “I’m reading keys and being aware at all times of what could happen. I thank our defensive coach, coach (Tyke) Kozeal for working with us all week.”
The big plays on special teams and defense just enhance what a dangerous offense is capable of doing.
“It completely boosts everybody,” Meyer said. “Everybody gets going and it’s just a huge confidence booster. We play for each other even more, and it makes it more fun to play.”
Meyer also hit a 40-yard field goal with plenty to spare and averaged 50 yards on a pair of punts.
“Not only is he the best kicker in the state, I think, but he’s one heck of an athlete,” Wells said. “He’s a two- or three-time state qualifier in wrestling and he’s been a state qualifier in golf. He’s just an incredible athlete, and he’s one of our best receivers, too.”
GICC (3-3) found itself behind 28-0 at the end of the first quarter and 45-0 at halftime.
“The one thing we couldn’t do was shoot ourself in the foot early to stay in this game, and we knew that,” Dvorak said. “A little quicksand happened there at the start of the game that we couldn’t recover from.”
The coach said the Crusaders need to learn from this experience to begin to compete against the top teams in its class.
“We learned a few things that Ord was able to take advantage of that they saw on film,” he said. “The biggest thing we have to take out of it is how do we keep out of the quicksand? How do we stay out of our own way when we get into a dogfight or against a top 10 team? That’s one thing we’re focused about and we’re going to work through. I’m excited to see how our kids bounce back after this.”
Stevens finished with 188 yards on 21 carries with all but two yards coming in the first half. Quarterback Zach Smith added 94 yards on 11 carries and a TD.
The Chanticleers’ starting defense held the Crusaders to two first downs. Most of GICC’s yardage came in the fourth quarter, when Gage Steinke’s 21-yard run ended the shutout bid with 8:32 remaining.
“We just need to keep getting better every week, and that’s one of our mottos,” Wells said. “Our kids practice so well, too. It’s a joy to coach them every day.”
Ord has high expectations this year. Meyer said the team likes where it is at through a 6-0 start while it continues to work towards those goals.
“We’ve been practicing really hard and trained really hard in the offseason,” he said. “Keeping everybody healthy is the key and staying out of trouble and doing the right thing all the time no matter what. Brotherhood first. We just hope to keep getting better each week and keep it rolling.”
