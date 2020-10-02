Ord dominates GICC

GICC (3-3) found itself behind 28-0 at the end of the first quarter and 45-0 at halftime.

“The one thing we couldn’t do was shoot ourself in the foot early to stay in this game, and we knew that,” Dvorak said. “A little quicksand happened there at the start of the game that we couldn’t recover from.”

The coach said the Crusaders need to learn from this experience to begin to compete against the top teams in its class.

“We learned a few things that Ord was able to take advantage of that they saw on film,” he said. “The biggest thing we have to take out of it is how do we keep out of the quicksand? How do we stay out of our own way when we get into a dogfight or against a top 10 team? That’s one thing we’re focused about and we’re going to work through. I’m excited to see how our kids bounce back after this.”

Stevens finished with 188 yards on 21 carries with all but two yards coming in the first half. Quarterback Zach Smith added 94 yards on 11 carries and a TD.

The Chanticleers’ starting defense held the Crusaders to two first downs. Most of GICC’s yardage came in the fourth quarter, when Gage Steinke’s 21-yard run ended the shutout bid with 8:32 remaining.