Ord one win away from C-2 title

If Ord can claim its first football state championship on Friday afternoon, the Chanticleers will have accomplished it by going through a who’s who of Class C football.

In the first round, Ord defeated Bishop Neumann, the owner of three state championships and nine finals appearances.

Up next was Aquinas, an 8-time state champion and 11-time finalist.

The semifinals brought a victory over Oakland-Craig, owner of two titles and two runner-up finishes as well as being the defending Class C-2 state champion.

Awaiting in Friday’s C-2 championship game is Archbishop Bergan, a program that has been to four finals but is attempting to win its first title since 1979.

“If we win a state title by playing these teams, it’ll mean we’ve earned it,” Ord coach Nate Wells said. “It’ll mean validation. I think that’s the right word – I’m not an English guru.

“This is a really special group of kids who have worked extremely hard. This is a true team from the players down to the student managers. They all have played a big part in our success. The junior high kids are a part of it. The parents are an important part. The community is a big part.”