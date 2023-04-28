ST. PAUL — Coming off of Monday’s Grand Island Central Nebraska Track and Field Championships at Northwest, Ord coach Derry Trampe said he felt some of the top athletes in the team were “a little leg weary.”

The Chanticleers didn’t perform like they were in terms of team results.

Ord won both the boys and girls team titles, with 124 and 92.5 points, at the LouPlatte Conference track and field meet in St. Paul on Friday.

Taking a look at the boys side, Trampe said he thought it really came down to the mile.

“I thought our boys competed really well,” he said. “We dropped down in a couple of places but we picked up well. We were in a tight team race. We knew the mile was going to be a big race for us. We ended up getting a 1, 2 and 5 finish out of that. That really changed it quite a bit for us. Then, it was just a matter of hanging on in the relays and not giving up points. Our kids did what they needed to do.”

St. Paul finished in second place with 109.33 points.

Ord had five first place finishes. Sam Boettcher won the shot put with a throw of 46-8 1/2, Owen Lane won the 800 with a 2:05.62 and Grant Severance won the mile with a 4:57.57. Lane was part of the Chanticleers two relay victories. He joined Blake Hinrichs, Jace Gieser and Hayden Kluthe on the 1,600 relay, who ran a 3:38.83. He and Geiser joined Garret Severance and Elijah Polland on the winning 3,200 relay, who finished with a 9:02.64.

On the girls side, Ord won only one event. That was the 400 relay team of Lexis Vancura, Natalie Williams, Kaidence Wilson and Britta Deden, who won the event with a 53.09 time. However, the Chanticleers had five runner-up finishes.

Trampe said he was most proud of Wilson, who filled in for Marin Reilly in the 400 and 1,600 relay.

“One of our girls (Reilly) on our relay got hurt toward the end, so we had to replace her on both the 4x1 and 4x4 and a girl (Wilson) stepped in and did an outstanding job for us,” he said. “We had enough points to be able to hold off Central City at the end there. I knew it was going to be close coming into the meet.

“We had some good things happen for us. A couple of things didn’t go the way we wanted to in field events. Not that we competed bad, but we just didn’t finish as high as we thought we would because some other kids finished better. That’s what you come here. But it’s been a long time since we’ve been able to win the boys and girls meet at the same time, so it’s really nice for our kids too.”

Trampe said that both the boys and girls winning the team titles is “a testament to our kids and what they want to do in our school and program.”

“Our kids believe in being athletic and staying athletic and coming out for track, so it makes it easy for me to put together a roster of kids because we don’t have to overwork some kids and make them do too much,” he said. “We can get a lot of work from other kids and pick up a lot of points which is just enough to help you make things through. Really happy with the way our kids perform and what they do.”