Oregon wins debut to kick off HBC VI card

Justin Oregon went from stopping shots to delivering them.

The 2017 Grand Island Senior High graduate – and former Islander soccer goalkeeper – made a successful professional boxing debut Saturday in Heartland Boxing Championship VI at the Heartland Event Center.

The 22-year-old controlled his four-round welterweight bout against Benjamin Branch of Kearney to earn a unanimous decision in the opening contest of the eight-fight card.

“It feels good, man,” Oregon said. “I got to fight in front of all of my fans. It feels great.

“I showed a little bit of everything. I got touched up a little bit, but I’ll work on that in the gym. I felt great overall, and it was a good performance.”

Oregon said 12 amateur fights gave him plenty of experience so he didn’t feel any different entering his first pro contest.

The transition from goalkeeper to boxer was a natural one for Oregon.

“I boxed when I was younger before I started playing soccer,” he said. “Unfortunately, I didn’t get any soccer scholarships, so I decided to come back to boxing. It’s what I love.

“I love waking up and working hard every day. I’m blessed.”