With all the hunting seasons now over, including turkey, fishing becomes the main focus for many outdoors people when June rolls around.

This is my favorite time of year to fish for bluegills, especially when the cottonwoods start dropping their seeds in late May or early June. Once the cotton flies, I like to drop a White Wulff dry fly over likely bluegill nesting grounds and watch the magic happen.

Catching bluegills on a fly rod is one of my favorite springtime activities. Even a smaller bluegill puts up quite a fight on light fly tackle.

That’s what happened last month when I ventured out for the first time this season with fly rod in hand. Unfortunately, the bluegills were less than enthusiastic about my presentations. I only managed to catch a couple small ones, which I promptly threw back, but they fought like warriors when hooked by my dry flies.

I tied on a large popper in the hopes of catching something larger, but there was nothing larger to catch, so I called it a day.

Mid-May was a bit early for the main bluegill bite, but early June should be prime time. If I haven’t already done so by the time you read this, I’ll definitely be out on the water again sometime this month.

This should also be the prime time for fishing for white bass up at Calamus Reservoir, as well as for targeting crappies at Sherman.

My crappie fishing has been sporadic over the years, but this summer I plan to focus on them a bit more. I’ve got a few tricks up my sleeve, so we’ll see if my plans pan out for catching these delicious pan fish. Stay tuned.

Of course, there are plenty of other things to do in spring, like camping and hiking at any of Nebraska’s many state parks. If camping or fishing isn’t your thing, there’s always shooting skeet, trap, pistols or rifles out at the shooting park. Many area shooting ranges also offers sporting clays and three-gun events during this time of year.

Whatever you choose to do, early June is the time to do it, before the oppressive heat of July overtakes us. Whether it’s fishing or hiking or shooting, take some time out of your busy schedule to enjoy Nebraska’s great outdoors this month.

The yard work can always wait until next weekend!