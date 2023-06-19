It’s hard to believe, but one year ago today we brought our new puppy, Vixen, home. She’s since proven to be a welcome and enjoyable addition to our family.

For those wondering how her first hunting season went, I’m happy to report it went really well, especially during the first part of the season.

At only four-and-a-half months old, little Vixen went on her first hunt last September on Labor Day. My goal was to shoot one dove for her, and that’s exactly what I did.

A trio of doves buzzed our decoys, and as they flew past us in the fog, I snapped off a shot and dropped one. I told Vixen to “fetch”, and she promptly ran over to the dove, picked it up, and delivered it to my hand. Mission accomplished.

Throughout dove season, I alternated hunting Vixen and Komet separately. Komet, being the older dog, did the lion’s share of the work last season, but the puppy still got in plenty of hunting time. Vixen found and fetched several doves for me, all brought directly to my hand.

Vixen also accompanied Komet and me on a duck hunt in October. While I didn’t shoot any ducks that day, the dogs had fun running around in the water together.

When pheasant season rolled around, I hunted Komet alone on opening day, then gave him a rest the following day and took Vixen out for a short hunt. Although we didn’t see anything, she hunted close and I got a glimpse into her hunting style.

A few days later, I took both dogs hunting down in the Rainwater Basin. Again, we didn’t see any pheasants, but Komet and Vixen worked well together.

Unfortunately, I fell in a hole on that hunt and suffered an injury that sidelined me for several months. I was forced to sit, in pain, and watch the upland season expire from my recliner.

My canine friends were my constant companions as I convalesced last winter. We watched lots of football together and took lots of naps together. When I was able to do some work, Vixen would join me in my office, curling up on her dog pillow beside my desk.

During this time, my wife frequently drove the dogs out in the country to run. Even so, it still wasn’t enough exercise for high energy bird dogs. Actual hunting is what they (we) craved.

By spring, I was back on my feet, literally. The dogs happily joined me on snow goose hunts in late February and early March, again on an alternating schedule.

Vixen wasn’t with me when I got a goose (Komet was up to bat that day), but she did have a good time running around in the wild and getting some much needed exercise on her hunt days. That is until her first heat cycle sidelined her for a few weeks.

Although Vixen’s rookie season was full of interruptions, it wasn’t the end of the world. The puppy was able to focus instead on growing, maturing, and bonding with our family. There will be plenty of time for hard hunting in the seasons ahead.

Most importantly, Vixen has filled a void in our organization that was left by Phantom’s passing, now over four years ago.

In Phantom’s absence, Komet and I would often look at each other with lost eyes that seemed to say “now what?”

Since Vixen’s arrival, we still look at each other with questioning eyes, only this time they’re asking “now what is she doing?!” The little ball of energy certainly keeps us entertained.

We’re no longer lost, though. Vixen will never replace Phantom in our hearts, but she’s sure helped heal them.

That’s the power of a puppy.