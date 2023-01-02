OUTDOORS: A new year requires new permits

Now that 2023 has arrived, don’t forget to update all your permits so you can continue enjoying Nebraska’s great outdoors.

Permits that must be purchased annually include state park, fishing, and hunting, as well as habitat and state waterfowl stamps. A habitat stamp is required for most hunting, while a Nebraska waterfowl stamp is only required to hunt waterfowl.

It should be noted that these annual permits and stamps are good for the calendar year, January 1 through December 31. By contrast, a Federal duck stamp is good from July 1 through June 30 of the following year.

For 2023, an annual vehicle entry state park permit is $31, while a duplicate park permit for a second vehicle is an additional $16. A state park permit and duplicate can be purchased together as a package for $47.

An annual small game hunting permit remains $18 for 2023, a fishing permit is $38, and a hunt/fish combo permit is $52.

New for 2023, wallet-sized hard card hunting and fishing permits are available for just $6 more. This is good news for those hunters and anglers who want to upgrade from the standard paper permit, which usually has to be laminated in order for it to survive an entire year in one piece.

A fur harvest permit remains $18, which is required to hunt and trap most fur bearing animals, with the exception of coyotes and a few other non-game species.

Likewise, a habitat stamp, needed for most hunting, is still $25. A state waterfowl stamp costs only $10, while a Federal duck stamp is $30. All three stamps are required to hunt ducks and geese, along with an annual small game license.

Good values can be found in Nebraska’s various 3- and 5-year permit options, but the best value is a Nebraska Lifetime Permit.

That’s the route I went many years ago. As they became available, and as I had the money, I purchased a lifetime hunt/fish combo permit, a lifetime habitat stamp, and a lifetime state waterfowl stamp. (Lifetime Federal duck stamps are not offered.)

Although it was a lot of money up front, as permit prices continued to rise, it became evident that I’d made a wise decision. I haven’t done the specific math, but I’m sure I’ve saved quite a bit of money by now.

For optimal savings, buy a lifetime permit as soon as you can. Purchasing a lifetime permit for a child will result in substantial savings over the course of their lifetime. Plus, it’s one less thing to think about each year.

Besides the above permits, hunters also need species-specific permits to hunt deer, turkeys, and other big game animals. These can be purchased throughout the year as they become available.

All of these various permits may seem like a lot to keep track of, and they are. However, not doing so could result in a fine. In order to legally hunt, fish, or visit one of Nebraska’s many state parks, the appropriate permits are required.

The money generated from permit sales helps support the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and its various conservation programs.

Speaking of which, it’s also important to support conservation organizations, especially those that help conserve species you pursue.

Whitetails Unlimited will be hosting its annual Deer Camp event at the Younes Event Center in Kearney on Saturday, January 7. For more details or to purchase a ticket, visit whitetailsunlimited.com or call 800-274-5471.

The Platte River Chapter of Delta Waterfowl will be hosting its annual event on Saturday, January 14 at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Hastings. For details, visit deltawaterfowl.org/events or call Trevor at 402-984-9101.

Other various groups also hold events throughout the year, and hunters and anglers are encouraged to attend as many as they can. Buying permits and supporting conservation organizations are two ways to give back to the pursuits we so dearly love.

Those wishing to purchase their 2023 permits and stamps online can go to outdoornebraska.gov/permits/ and visit Nebraska’s new permit website which is designed to provide a more user-friendly permit purchasing experience.

Jarrod Spilger is the outdoors writer for The Independent.