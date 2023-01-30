 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OUTDOORS: A season with the 20-gauge

This quartet of doves fell to a soft-shooting 20-gauge semi-auto and low-recoiling 1-ounce loads.

This season, I decided to do most of my hunting with a 20-gauge shotgun instead of a 12-gauge.

Even though the 20-gauge is the second most common shotgun size next to the 12-gauge, finding 20-gauge ammunition can be a bit more difficult. While a diverse selection of 12-gauge ammo can be found almost everywhere ammo is sold, 20-gauge loads are not as readily available.

That’s too bad, because the smaller 20-gauge is just about as good at bagging most birds and breaking clay targets as its larger counterpart.

Last fall, I determined to shoot all my doves with a 20-gauge shotgun, and I did. I quickly discovered that, although it may have occasionally taken me a few more shots to bag a bunch of birds than it normally would have with a 12, the little 20-gauge still got the job done.

The best benefit, though, was the recoil, or rather the lack thereof. Following an exciting dove shoot that consumes a couple boxes (or more) of 12-gauge shotshells, it’s not uncommon for me to wake up the next morning with a recoil-induced headache.

It’s also common for me to develop a flinch about midway through the season due to all that big-bore recoil. However, there were none of those annoying side effects with the 20-gauge.

The lack of post-hunt headaches and recoil-induced flinches was largely due to the types of shotguns I was using.

For most of the season, I alternated between a pair of 20-gauge Winchester semi-autos, an SX4 and an SX3. Both of these soft-shooting small-bores do a nice job of mitigating recoil due to their gas operating systems and high-tech recoil pads, with the nod going to the latter in terms of overall comfort (in my opinion).

Although the SX3 is no longer in production, sub-gauge fans can still purchase the newer SX4 which is also fun to shoot and more affordable than its predecessor.

At the end of dove season, I had shot more birds with my 20-gauges than I had the previous season using 12-gauges exclusively. You can’t argue with results like that. Best of all, my cheek and shoulder weren’t sore.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case once duck season rolled around. I had initially intended to also use a 20-gauge for ducks, but then changed my mind at the last minute and toted a 12-gauge to the marsh on one hunt.

After just a few shots, my face and shoulder were in shock as the Benelli autoloader beat me up pretty bad. Worst of all, I’d missed a couple ducks. My body had grown accustomed to the mild manners of my little 20-gauges.

On my next hunt, I was back to shooting the small-bore SX3, bagged a wood duck, and went home happy and unhurt. When pheasant season rolled around later that month, I was also carrying a 20-gauge, this time the SX4.

Admittedly, a 20-gauge probably isn’t the best choice for geese, but it could probably get the job done on decoying honkers at close yardages, especially if using a premium non-toxic like Hevi-Shot.

For turkeys, the 20-gauge isn’t much of a handicap, if at all. Again, using shells loaded with a premium non-toxic, like Hevi-Shot or TSS, will help close the performance gap between the 20 and 12.

Next fall, I might go back to using a 12-gauge, simply because I have a larger stockpile of 12-gauge ammo. However, I’ve also got a sufficient stash of 20-gauge loads, so if I get tired of the abuse dished out by the big gun, I won’t hesitate to downsize again and keep on bagging birds and breaking targets pain-free.

Jarrod Spilger is the outdoors writer for The Independent.

