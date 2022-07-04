OUTDOORS: Bowring Ranch brings old west to life

On our way home from Chadron State Park last July, my family and I took a slight detour to Bowring Ranch State Historical Park located a few miles north of Merriman.

Since we were already in the area, we figured we should visit this ranch which we’d heard so much about. Besides, it was also a 2021 Nebraska Passport stop.

The park’s official name is actually Arthur Bowring Sandhills Ranch State Historical Park. It was established to preserve the pioneer ranching legacy of Arthur Bowring and his wife, Eve.

In 1894, Arthur Bowring began ranching on 160-acres near Merriman. Eventually, he increased his land holdings and expanded his cattle herds to include Shorthorns and Herefords. He met Eve when her car broke down and he assisted her. They got married in 1928.

Besides ranching, Arthur was involved in various local and state politics, serving as a judge, county commissioner, school board member, and state legislator.

After Arthur passed in 1944, Eve continued running their Barr 99 Ranch. She also involved herself in public service, including an appointment as U.S. Senator, making her the first Nebraska woman to serve in Congress.

Before she died in 1985, Eve had reached out to the Nebraska Game and Parks Foundation hoping to preserve the now 7,202 acre ranch as a State Historical Park. Today, Bowring Ranch SHP allows visitors to witness the intricacies involved with running a working cattle ranch, as well as take a glimpse into Nebraska’s pioneer past.

Inside the Bowring’s ranch house are antique displays of china, glassware, and silver collections along with pictures and other memorabilia from their political careers. The Visitor Center features interpretive displays about ranching, pioneer life, and the wildlife and geology of the Sandhills.

Pre-pandemic, the park hosted numerous special events throughout the year, the most notable of which was Christmas at the Bowring where a ranch-style holiday dinner was served.

Unfortunately, these events, including the Christmas-time dinner, were suspended in 2020 and remain suspended as of this writing. Every time I call the park to see if this has changed, the woman who answers the phone tells me that everything has been cancelled due to a spike in COVID cases in the area.

Another cause for the continued cancellations may be due to a staffing shortage. While the ranch and Visitor Center remain open for visitors to tour, the park is now closed on Sunday and Monday and open only five days a week, Tuesday through Saturday.

Visitors may also want to check out nearby Cottonwood Lake State Recreation Area, located just a few miles south of Merriman.

Camping is available at this SRA, as is fishing in the 60 acre Cottonwood Lake for bluegills, channel catfish, crappie, largemouth bass, northern pike, and yellow perch. A few green sunfish may also be found in the lake.

Keep in mind, though, that thick aquatic vegetation may make fishing difficult in Cottonwood during the summer months, as is often the case with many Sandhills lakes.

For more details about either state park, visit outdoornebraska.gov/cottonwood/, outdoornebraska.gov/bowringranch/, or call 308-684-3428.

Jarrod Spilger writes the Outdoors for The Independent.