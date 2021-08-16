Outdoors: Chadron State Park celebrates 100 years

Chadron State Park turns 100 this year. Established in 1921, it was Nebraska’s first State Park.
Located in the extreme northwest corner of our state, this scenic State Park sits just a few miles south of the town of Chadron in the heart of Nebraska’s rugged Pine Ridge region.
I’d always wanted to stay at Chadron SP and thought what better time to do so than during the park’s 100 year anniversary. So, my wife, Komet, and I spent a few days exploring Nebraska’s oldest State Park this summer.
Back in March, I’d reserved one of the park’s 16 rustic cabins. Rustic turned out to be a bit of an understatement.
A notation in the cement outside the cabin stated “Job Corps – CCC” indicating the cabin was probably built in the 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Corp, making it nearly 90 years old.
We arrived on a hot July afternoon and were greeted by fifty or more flies when we opened the door to our “rustic” cabin. Apparently, someone before us had left the door open.
As Krystal and Komet went about the business of killing and, in Komet’s case, eating the flies, I unpacked the vehicle.
Inside, the modern kitchen had a stove, microwave, and refrigerator, but the rest of the cabin’s furnishings were pretty Spartan. There was a table with four hard, plastic chairs, and two double beds that looked (and felt) like they’d been there since the ‘30s.
Bedding, towels, and cooking utensils were provided. Bath soap wasn’t. Neither was a recliner or TV, both of which were sorely missed, especially in the evenings. An air conditioner was present.
In the absence of any comfortable chairs or television, we were forced to play card games, read, take Komet for long walks, and talk to each other.
Outside, the views were wonderful. Tall pine trees towered all around us, except on the west side of the cabin, which was unfortunate since they would have provided some much needed shade from the afternoon sun.
Everyday, a Mountain Bluebird visited us, his vibrant blues contrasting sharply with the greens and browns of the pines. One afternoon, we even spotted his mate in her more subdued feathering as the pair flitted about the picnic area outside our cabin.
The male almost landed too close to Komet a couple times. The dog found his bright blue attire not so much attractive as appetizing.
When we weren’t hiking, fishing, or going for drives, we often found ourselves simply sitting on the porch looking at the trees and valley below us.
It wasn’t luxurious, but it certainly was peaceful.
In the middle of the night, when I took Komet out, everything was pitch black, except for the sky, which was illuminated by stars and galaxies invisible in town.
One early morning, while the three of us were laying in bed still trying to sleep, an owl’s hooting outside awakened me just in time to see the dog’s head shoot up like a rocket, ears perked.
He remained alert for some time before finally relaxing. It was likely the first owl he’d ever heard.
In fact, the woods and meadows and all the Nature around us awakened something wild within Komet. One evening, we caught him spilling his dog food out of its dish, and then he proceeded to cover it up in the dirt with his nose.
“We’re witnessing ten or twenty thousand years of repressed canine primal instinct right there,” I told my wife, as she retreated into the cabin for a broom to sweep the expensive Purina Pro Plan out of the dirt.
Chadron SP offers many activities, including paddle boats, horseback riding, archery, and swimming in the park’s pool. There are miles and miles of hiking trails within the park, and many more in the adjacent Nebraska National Forest.
The park also has a top-notch disc golf course, with baskets scattered throughout the park. A few baskets were near our cabin, and a pair of golfers and their black Lab became familiar faces as they passed by each day.
There is also plenty to see in the surrounding area, including Fort Robinson SP to the southwest and the Museum of the Fur Trade east of Chadron.
The park is surrounded by National Forest. One day we drove up to the Black Hills overlook west of the park where I have no doubt we could see into South Dakota.
Besides the rustic cabins, other park lodging options include tent and RV camping, as well as more modern duplex cabins (with television).
For more information, call park headquarters at 308-432-6167, or visit outdoornebraska.gov/chadron/.
Jarrod Spilger writes about the outdoors for the Independent.