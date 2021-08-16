Outdoors: Chadron State Park celebrates 100 years

One early morning, while the three of us were laying in bed still trying to sleep, an owl’s hooting outside awakened me just in time to see the dog’s head shoot up like a rocket, ears perked.

He remained alert for some time before finally relaxing. It was likely the first owl he’d ever heard.

In fact, the woods and meadows and all the Nature around us awakened something wild within Komet. One evening, we caught him spilling his dog food out of its dish, and then he proceeded to cover it up in the dirt with his nose.

“We’re witnessing ten or twenty thousand years of repressed canine primal instinct right there,” I told my wife, as she retreated into the cabin for a broom to sweep the expensive Purina Pro Plan out of the dirt.

Chadron SP offers many activities, including paddle boats, horseback riding, archery, and swimming in the park’s pool. There are miles and miles of hiking trails within the park, and many more in the adjacent Nebraska National Forest.

The park also has a top-notch disc golf course, with baskets scattered throughout the park. A few baskets were near our cabin, and a pair of golfers and their black Lab became familiar faces as they passed by each day.