OUTDOORS: Dura-Touch firearm finish can be fixed

Owners of Browning and Winchester shotguns and rifles with synthetic stocks purchased in the last dozen or so years are probably familiar with Dura-Touch. This tacky finish was applied to both camouflage and black synthetic stocks and forearms to provide a better grip, especially in wet conditions.

As a longtime Browning and Winchester fan, I thought Dura-Touch was great when it came out, and have actually written articles and reviews extolling its virtues. However, time proved that perception wrong.

As it aged, the Dura-Touch finish on many firearms began to deteriorate, becoming extremely sticky, and in some instances so sticky that it made using the gun almost impossible. Such was the case with my favored Winchester SX3, which became so sticky this past fall that my hands would actually adhere to the gun like glue while shooting it, but more on that in a moment.

The deterioration was especially noticeable on guns manufactured around 2010, but it’s been an issue for later models as well.

For most Browning and Winchester owners, this deterioration was merely an annoyance, but for one particular owner (or owners) it really upset them, so much so that a class action lawsuit was filed against Browning.