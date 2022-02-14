OUTDOORS: Dura-Touch firearm finish can be fixed

Owners of Browning and Winchester shotguns and rifles with synthetic stocks purchased in the last dozen or so years are probably familiar with Dura-Touch. This tacky finish was applied to both camouflage and black synthetic stocks and forearms to provide a better grip, especially in wet conditions.
As a longtime Browning and Winchester fan, I thought Dura-Touch was great when it came out, and have actually written articles and reviews extolling its virtues. However, time proved that perception wrong.
As it aged, the Dura-Touch finish on many firearms began to deteriorate, becoming extremely sticky, and in some instances so sticky that it made using the gun almost impossible. Such was the case with my favored Winchester SX3, which became so sticky this past fall that my hands would actually adhere to the gun like glue while shooting it, but more on that in a moment.
The deterioration was especially noticeable on guns manufactured around 2010, but it’s been an issue for later models as well.
For most Browning and Winchester owners, this deterioration was merely an annoyance, but for one particular owner (or owners) it really upset them, so much so that a class action lawsuit was filed against Browning.
In response to that lawsuit, Browning, which also manufactures Winchester guns, agreed to fix or replace the damaged stocks. For instructions on how to file a claim, go to duratouchsupport.browning.com or duratouchsupport.winchesterguns.com.
After filing the claim, a prepaid shipping label will be provided via email so the entire gun can be sent in to Browning’s service center. There, the stock and forearm will be evaluated and either repaired or replaced, depending on the model.
A few years ago, the Dura-Touch finish on my Browning Maxus started deteriorating. At the time, I simply contacted my guy at the service center, and he sent me a replacement, non-Dura-Touch stock and forearm, which I installed myself.
I also had a replacement stock and forearm for my SX3 sent to me at that time, since the finish was starting to get sticky. This fall, it got so bad that I couldn’t take it anymore, so I finally installed the new stock and forearm. It felt like a new gun.
I noticed three other guns in my stable were also getting sticky, a pair of Winchester SX2s, one in camo and one in black, plus my wife’s 20-gauge SX3. However, I could no longer simply request replacement parts.
As part of the class action settlement, guns must now be sent in to Browning to be inspected and repaired. Besides, replacement SX2 stocks and forearms are no longer available
So, I filled out a separate claim form online for each shotgun in late October, received my prepaid labels, and sent them off to the service center, where they arrived on November 1.
Black synthetic replacement stocks and forearms were still available for the SX3, so the service center simply installed new ones and returned the gun fairly fast.
However, I didn’t receive the SX2s back until January, since the Dura-Touch finish had to be stripped off and a new finish applied to the stocks and forearms. The camo gun received a new Mossy Oak Break-Up finish that perfectly matches the rest of the gun.
The other SX2 received a sweet looking carbon fiber finish instead of plain black. The gun actually looks better than it did before. Since Winchester sporting shotguns frequently have carbon fiber finishes, this handsome, refurbished SX2 will now be used mostly for shooting sporting clays rather than hunting.
If you own a Browning or Winchester firearm whose deteriorating Dura-Touch finish has made it practically unusable, don’t despair. Go to the websites listed above, file a claim, and send in your guns to get a fresh, new look.
Jarrod Spilger is the outdoors writer for The Independent.