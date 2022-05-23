Outdoors: Fort Robinson is full of history and activites

Last July, during our trip to Chadron State Park in extreme northwest Nebraska, we took a day trip to nearby Fort Robinson State Park west of Crawford.

To celebrate our anniversary, my wife and I dined on delicious buffalo burgers at the Fort’s restaurant. If I had to pick one meal and one place to eat in the entire state, that would be it – buffalo burgers at Fort Robinson.

The Fort is steeped in western frontier history, although much of it is tragic. Crazy Horse was murdered there in September 1877. In January 1879, the Cheyenne Breakout occurred, one of the more pivotal moments in Native American history.

The saga began in October 1878 when Chief Dull Knife led several of his fellow Cheyenne from their internment in Oklahoma northward into Kansas and Nebraska. They were attempting to reach their ancestral lands in the Powder River region of southeast Montana and northeast Wyoming.

Unfortunately, they were captured south of Chadron and taken to Fort Robinson, where the government insisted they return to Oklahoma. However, the Cheyenne refused. In an attempt to force them into submission, the soldiers locked the Cheyenne inside their barracks and withheld food, water, and firewood from them. After several days of this mistreatment, the Cheyenne broke out of their would-be prison on the bitter cold night of January 9, 1879.

They followed the White River west of the Fort and then escaped north into the rugged Pine Ridge cliffs. Sadly, all of the Cheyenne escapees were either killed or recaptured. However, their brave defiance and sacrifice was eventually rewarded with the creation of the Northern Cheyenne Reservation in southeastern Montana.

Today, a monument honoring the Cheyenne Breakout is located just west of the park on land owned by the Chief Dull Knife College, a Northern Cheyenne community college located in Lame Deer, Montana. The intent of the monument is to remember history - and hopefully prevent it from ever repeating itself.

Besides Fort Robinson’s historical significance, the park offers a bunch of fun activities modern visitors can enjoy.

The restaurant will open for the season this Friday, May 27, so visitors can dine on buffalo burgers just like my wife and I did last summer, as well as many other menu items.

On Saturday, all other park activities officially open for the season. These include Jeep rides to the top of the Cheyenne Buttes, horseback trail rides, stagecoach rides, and buffalo watching. Last summer, we drove through Smiley Canyon in our own Jeep and enjoyed seeing the buffalo, as well at the scenic and rugged buttes.

Other special events take place throughout the summer. On June 5, members of the Oglala Sioux will gather at the Fort and hold a ceremony honoring Crazy Horse before riding to South Dakota in the annual Crazy Horse Ride.

On June 9, there is the 4-H Horse Camp, a clinic for 4-H groups hosted by the local extension agency. On June 11, there is the Fort Market, an all-day event featuring regional vendors displaying and selling their crafts and other flea market items.

June 17 through 19, Cowboy Mounted Shooters will be performing for spectators in a competition to see who can shoot and ride the best. Also that weekend, Ride the Ridge will be held on Saturday, June 18 where visitors can bring their own horses and sign up for a guided trail ride. That will be followed by a Father’s Day Buffet on Sunday, June 19.

The next month, the 43rd Army Band will perform at the Fort on July 2. There will also be a Western and Wildlife Art Show from July 2 through July 4, followed by the Fort Robinson Fourth of July Celebration BBQ.

Obviously, there are a lot of activities scheduled for this summer. Fort Robinson also offers numerous fishing opportunities in its lakes, rivers and ponds.

Carter P Johnson Lake has bluegills, crappies, bass, catfish, and cutthroat and rainbow trout. The three Grabel Ponds feature brook, rainbow, tiger, and cutthroat trout, catfish, bluegills, crappie, bass, and perch. The south and middle ponds were renovated in 2020, and the north pond is scheduled for renovation this year.

The Cherry Creek Pond was also renovated two years ago and has bluegills, crappie, small-mouth bass, and perch. The three Ice House Ponds were renovated in 2020, too, and now offer fishing for bluegills, bass, catfish, perch, and brook, cutthroat, rainbow, and tiger trout.

I tried fishing the Ice House Ponds and nearby White River last July, but the mid-morning July heat hindered success. The White River holds various trout species, as does Soldier Creek.

After eating our buffalo burgers, we stopped at a malt shop in Crawford for some good old fashioned chocolate and strawberry treats we enjoyed on our drive back to Chadron State Park.

Fort Robinson is one of those places where every time I visit it, I end up wishing for more time. Maybe one of these years I’ll make the time to fully explore it properly.

For more information about lodging, camping, and other activities go to outdoornebraska.gov/fortrobinson/ or call the Fort at (308) 665-2900.

Jarrod Spilger is the outdoors writer for The Independent.