Outdoors: Free fishing, park entry day May 21

Nebraska’s annual Free Fishing and Park Entry Day is coming up on Saturday, May 21. For that day only, visitors don’t need a fishing permit or vehicle park entry permit to enjoy any of Nebraska’s various State Parks, State Historical Parks, or State Recreation Areas.

If you’ve been itching to go fishing this spring or visit a state park, but didn’t want to pony up the money for a permit, May 21 is the time to go. Take advantage of this opportunity to explore Nebraska’s many scenic and diverse parks for free.

Otherwise, an annual resident fishing permit costs $38, while a one day permit costs $10. Likewise, an annual vehicle park entry permit costs $30, a duplicate permit for a second vehicle costs $15, and a daily permit costs $6.

Platte River State Park in eastern Nebraska will hold a free fishing clinic on May 21 from 9 a.m. to noon. Instructors will be on-site with handouts for youth anglers.

While there aren’t any specific events planned at area parks for that day, there are several special events planned for later in the summer at Mormon Island State Recreation Area south of Grand Island. On June 2 there will be a Family Fish Night from 6-8 p.m. at the Lake 1 fishing pier. Free poles and bait will be provided.

On Saturday, June 18, Mormon Island will host a Family Outdoor Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lake 2 picnic pavilion. Activities include a scavenger hunt with prizes, archery shooting, Dutch oven cooking, kayaking, and, of course, free fishing.

Another Family Fish Night is also planned on July 28 from 6 -8 p.m. at the Lake 1 pier. Again, poles and bait will be provided, and there will also be a Discover Fly Fishing presentation.

Anglers may also want to consider a trip out west to Chadron State Park. The park’s pond was stocked with 500 tiger trout this spring (a brown/brook trout hybrid) and will be stocked with another 500 trout (rainbows) prior to Free Fishing Day.

The park’s pond also has sunfish, smallmouth bass, and perch, while brown and brook trout can be found in Chadron Creek which runs through the park.

Whether you fish or not, Nebraska’s state parks are great places to camp, hike, and just generally relax. If you can’t make it to one on May 21, then be sure to visit a park some other time this spring or summer. Just don’t forget your permits.

Jarrod Spilger writes the outdoors for The Independent.