Following my visit to the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey last month, which was detailed in our previous installment, I had the opportunity to visit with one of the forest’s current caretakers about the future of the forest.

Greg Wright, acting ranger and wildlife biologist at the forest, said plans are underway to clean up and, eventually, replant portions of the burn areas.

“We have completed planning a project designed to harvest timber with the possibility of revegetation, including tree planting in some areas,” said Wright. “The short term plan is to harvest burned pines and remove standing dead cedars while they can still be used before beetle infestations ruin the logs.”

“We also have contractors currently scouting and spraying any possible new weed infestations that resulted from the fire,” Wright continued. “Some limited grass plantings have already taken place to accelerate the revegetation process, and more overseeding may occur as needed.”

I pointed out to him that I’d witnessed quite the spectacle of sunflowers during my visit, and Wright agreed.

“We are seeing a ton of annual plants, including sunflowers as you mention, which is a great first step in the recovery process. Longer term, trees may be planted in some areas where they previously existed, but it will be done in a way that allows us to continue to manage eastern red cedars and control the habitat outcome to the best of our abilities.”

Most of those tree plantings will likely involve pines of some sort, and maybe a few hardwood trees in select areas. While they provide a lot of cover and greenery, don’t expect cedars to ever be replanted in the forest.

Cedars repopulate quickly and can overtake a landscape in a short period of time. It’s likely the Forest Service will replant pines further apart than they originally were so they have room to go in with equipment and deal with cedars as they pop up before they become a problem.

Previously, cedars had been removed from portions of the forest to improve habitat for quail and other wildlife species. However, cedar infestation was an ongoing problem and provided much of the fuel for the fires that burned large chunks of the forest in 2022 and 2023.

Regarding the future of the destroyed lookout tower, Wright told me, “There are no plans yet to rebuild the tower, but we would strongly prefer it be rebuilt. It’s just a matter of finding funds, and we are exploring different options regarding how and when to get it rebuilt.”

Hopefully, this iconic landmark will stand tall again some day.

While I didn’t see any other traffic during my visit, Wright assured me vehicle travel is still permitted in the forest.

“Sometimes a burn has a way of skewing perspectives so things don’t appear to be as they once were, but the trails are still open per the current Motor Vehicle Use Map regulations,” explained Wright.

Wright also assured me that grazing still continues in areas where it’s feasible, despite my not seeing any cattle during my drive through the forest. Some pastures may not be grazed this year, though, in an attempt to help accelerate recovery and prevent erosion in burn areas.

Campgrounds, including the main campground and the Whitetail Campground near the Dismal River, are also still open.

Overall, it’s still pretty much business as normal within the forest.

When I asked him how wildlife has been affected by the fires, Wright was optimistic.

“Wildlife responses have been interesting,” he said. “As browsers, deer seem to enjoy the flush of new growth. They were temporarily displaced right after the fire, but now that new forbs have grown tall enough for bedding, we’re seeing a lot of deer back in that area.”

Wright also noted that the 201 (May 2022), Bovee (October 2022), and Natick (May 2023) fires all burned differently, creating a diversity of habitat choices for wildlife.

“The Bovee fire was more intense, and thereby worse for most woodland species in the short term,” stated Wright. “But the other two fires burned in more of a mosaic that will ultimately benefit wildlife and make the forest more resistant to wildfires in the future.”

Wright also expects quail, who favor newly created edge habitat, to rebound well. Turkeys were initially displaced, but are likely enjoying a more open forest that allows them to spot predators sooner.

“We’ve seen all of these species within the burn footprint,” said Wright. “The only exception is grouse, which is to be expected since they rely on grasslands instead of forests. However, the areas of the fire that occurred outside of the hand-planted forest will certainly benefit grouse in the long run, especially where cedars were burned.”

“Cedar removal in the Sandhills in any shape or form is critical to maintaining grassland species like grouse, prairie chickens, meadowlarks, pronghorn, or jackrabbits,” Wright added.

By removing cedar fuel sources, the Halsey fires have made the forest more resistant to future fires. Unfortunately, the fires extracted a heavy human toll in the process, culminating in the tragic loss of a volunteer firefighter’s life when he suffered a heart attack as he rushed to the forest’s aid.

Wright concedes that in any fire there are plenty of losers.

However, there are also opportunities.

“The fires have allowed us in a way to hit the reset button and develop a more diverse landscape,” Wright concluded. “There were many negatives, like the destruction of the tower and the 4H Campground, but they’re now a part of our forest’s history. We will do our best to manage this tragedy in a way that will benefit as many folks as possible in the long run.”