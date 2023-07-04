It’s no secret that Hoppe’s No. 9 gun oil is my favorite firearm cleaning product.

I’m not alone, either. Generations of hunters and shooters have relied on Hoppe’s No. 9 to care for their shotguns, rifles, pistols, fishing reels, and various other tools.

The only other cleaner/lubricant that possibly enjoys more popularity and widespread use would be WD-40, although it’s a less than ideal choice for firearms. When it comes to gun care, Hoppe’s No. 9 can’t be beat.

This year, Hoppe’s is celebrating 120 years of gun cleaning excellence.

In 1903, a young soldier named Frank August Hoppe combined nine chemicals in an effort to create a better gun cleaner for his rifle. He knew his life might literally depend on his weapon functioning properly in battle.

From its humble and practical beginnings, the company Hoppe founded has since grown to become the preeminent gun cleaning brand in the outdoor industry. Hunters, shooters, and soldiers alike still depend on Hoppe’s various products to keep their firearms clean and working.

In the intervening 120 years, the company has expanded its gun care products to include various oils, solvents, tools, and other supplies. Of course, the original formula Hoppe created, No. 9, is also still offered.

“We strive to honor our history with tried and true solutions, like Hoppe’s No. 9, while also pushing ahead to develop new products that make gun care faster, easier, and more effective,” said senior product manager Laurie Kokoruda. “Everyone on the team is proud to continue this legacy that began 120 years ago.”

Some of those innovative newer products include the rope-like BoreSnake for cleaning the barrels of rifles, pistols, and shotguns, BoreSnake Oil CLP (cleaner, lubricant, and protectant), and the Gun Medic line of cleaners, lubes, and cleaner/lube combos.

Hoppe’s No. 9 Gun Bore Cleaner has been a long-time companion to the traditional No. 9 Lubricating Oil. Its specialty is removing powder residue, lead fouling, and rust from the inside of gun barrels. Best of all, it has that same iconic scent as Hoppe’s No. 9 gun oil.

That scent may just be what I like most about Hoppe’s No. 9. Not only is it the most effective gun oil I’ve ever used, but all other gun oils lack the nostalgic smell of old No. 9.

To me, there’s no better way to relax after a day of hunting in the fall than to spend an evening in my basement cleaning a shotgun while watching football. Even after I’ve washed my hands and have moved on to eating chips and dip, that No. 9 scent still lingers on my fingers. It’s the smell of a successful day afield.

Hoppe’s also offers a variety of pistol and universal rifle and shotgun gun cleaning kits that include brushes for popular calibers and gauges, a cleaning rod, various rod tips and adapters, patches, a bottle of No. 9 bore cleaner, and – of course – a bottle of No. 9 gun oil.

These gun cleaning kits make the perfect gift for new and old shooters alike. I have a cherished kit given to me by Editor Diana Kogon many years ago when I wrote for Quail Unlimited Magazine. I still use it frequently, although I’ve had to replace the bottle of No. 9 oil several times.

Even today, when I see an orange bottle of No. 9 sitting on a gun store shelf, I can’t help but buy one or two or three bottles. After all, they never go bad, and I’ll use them eventually.

I’ve tried other gun oils, but always return to No. 9. Some were too runny, some were almost as effective, but none have that unforgettable smell that has entranced me and many, many other hunters and shooters for the last 120 years.