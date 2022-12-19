OUTDOORS: Hunting more about quality than quantity

The general consensus seems to be that this was a disappointing season for many duck hunters due to the drought. Increasingly wacky migration and weather patterns didn’t help the cause, either.

On top of all that, I got sick the week before the season started. Even so, I felt well enough to drag myself out on opening day. After all, no one wants to miss opening day, including Komet and me, which is why we were walking in the dark towards our hunting spot well before shooting time.

As it got lighter, I set out a mixed spread of wood duck and mallard decoys, plus a green-wing teal spinner.

With the decoys set, we settled in for the long wait until shooting time. I still wasn’t feeling the best, but I’d dressed in layers and was comfortable. I zipped up my Sitka jacket and snuggled in. Patience isn’t a problem for me, especially when I’m warm.

Komet, on the other hand, doesn’t know the meaning of the word. He’s always excited about whatever might come next, even if he might not know what that is.

Eventually, my wristwatch said the season had arrived. Shots could be heard echoing across the valley, near and far. I also heard some quacking, probably from other hunters because it was way too loud.

Around sunrise, I heard something else, wood ducks squealing. They had to be close and they had to be in flight. I quickly put my wood duck call to my lips and softly squealed back a couple times.

Here they came, feet down, dropping rapidly from the treetops, headed straight towards the spinner. I raised the 20-gauge and fired.

One wood duck now floated belly up on the water. I told Komet to fetch, and he ran to the water’s edge.

Despite being a seasoned hunter, all of Komet’s previous duck encounters had only involved land retrieves. Now he was faced with a water retrieve.

Of course, I’ve trained him to fetch things off water, but those training sessions always took place in the summer, in warm water. He’s also retrieved doves off water, but again, that was during the warm month of September and only required wading. Retrieving this wood duck would require actual swimming, in cold water.

Thankfully, the duck was floating in plain sight so Komet could see it clearly. I just kept softly repeating “fetch.” When introducing a dog to a new experience, it’s important to remain calm. Komet was already excited enough, whimpering with both desire and doubt. He’d wade out a ways, only to quickly retreat and then repeat.

Finally, something clicked in his mind. With focused determination, he waded out and this time didn’t stop. He kept swimming, right towards the duck. I kept silent. Sometimes it’s best to let dogs work things out for themselves.

When he reached the duck, he grabbed it in his mouth, turned around, and swam back to me. I still said nothing, not until he brought the duck on land and delivered it to my hand. Then I praised him lavishly, for this was a special moment!

And this pond was special. Phantom had retrieved her first duck here, as well as her last. Before her, Trigger also retrieved his last ducks from this pond. Likewise, my dad’s dogs, Chester and Gus, retrieved their first and last ducks respectively here, too.

Now, by swimming out and making his first “real” duck retrieve from this hallowed water, Komet joined them in baptism. The tradition continued. The torch passed.

Komet’s wood duck was a mature drake, a spectacular specimen worthy of mounting. Instead, we ate it, Komet getting the heart, and in that way we honored both the duck and the day.

That wood duck would be the only duck we bagged that day. For me, it was enough, but I’m pretty sure Komet was ready to do it all over again.

Sometimes, though, you have to simply be satisfied with what you get, especially during challenging times. Full limits are nice, but something is always better than nothing. Besides, a hunt’s true success should be measured by the quality of time spent afield, not by the quantity of game bagged.

Most important are the memories made, and we’d just made a dandy, one that still sustains me during these long winter days.

As I scratch his ears and look into his caramel eyes, I can telepathically tell it sustains Komet, too, at least until next season, when we’ll hopefully do it all over again.

Until then, we feast on memories.

Jarrod Spilger is the Outdoors writer for The Independent.