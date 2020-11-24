OUTDOORS: Mentors needed to preserve hunting heritage

We were in the woods early on opening day of the youth season, but the turkeys were nowhere nearby. Undeterred, we waited for a warmer day, which came in a couple weeks during the regular season.

Instead of rising early, we arrived at our hunting spot around noon. A tom was already gobbling in the valley below, so we scurried down the hillside, quickly set out a couple decoys, and then Mackenzie, her brother, and I squeezed into a pop-up blind.

I didn’t call until everyone was ready, because I knew things could happen fast.

And they did. The tom responded immediately to my calls and was soon headed in our direction, gobbling and strutting all the way.

As he got closer, I told Mackenzie to get ready. She clicked the safety off and raised the shotgun. Within seconds, the tom was strutting in front of our blind about 40 yards out. I made a short yelp to get him to stop walking.

Despite the distance, I had confidence in the lethality of the little 20-gauge loaded with Federal Heavyweight tungsten shot.

“Take him when you can,” I whispered to Mackenzie.

At her shot, the gobbler went down like a sack of bricks, and a hunter was born.