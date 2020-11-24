OUTDOORS: Mentors needed to preserve hunting heritage

In any sport, a coach or mentor is necessary to show a newcomer the ropes, especially in the beginning. This is particularly true in hunting.
Without a mentor’s guidance, navigating the nuances of the hunting world can be intimidating to a new hunter. There are numerous regulations, varying season dates, and assorted permits and stamps that must be purchased to hunt legally.
Since firearms are frequently involved, that aspect of hunting can also be quite intimidating, especially to those unfamiliar with guns.
A responsible mentor can help safely guide the aspiring hunter through all the legal, cultural, and ethical aspects of hunting.
Realizing this, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission created the Take ‘Em Hunting program. Now in its second season, the program encourages experienced hunters to take someone hunting.
It doesn’t matter if that person is an adult or youth, male or female, new to hunting or simply hasn’t gone in awhile. The point is to introduce, or reintroduce, someone - anyone - to hunting.
The program began September 1 and runs through the end of spring turkey season next May. Mentors will be entered into a drawing for various prizes, including the grand prize which is a John Deere utility vehicle.
Last spring, I participated in the program by taking a new person turkey hunting. While I didn’t win any tangible prizes, the intangible rewards were priceless.
My new hunter was 15-year-old Mackenzie Skarka of Grand Island. Although she’d never been hunting before, she expressed an interest in turkeys, likely because her older brother, Colby, had bagged his first gobbler under my tutelage.
The process was over a year in the making. Mackenzie was first introduced to firearms with a Ruger 10/22 back in January 2019, which sparked an interest in hunting and prompted her to enroll in a hunter’s education class.
That summer, we attended Heartland Public Shooting Park’s First Shots event, where she was able to shoot more rifles, as well as handguns and shotguns.
At the shotgun station, Mackenzie surprised everyone, including herself, by hitting flying clays with regularity. Around this time, thoughts of turkey hunting started surfacing. Since she’d still be 15 during the spring 2020 season and eligible to get a youth permit for only $8, this seemed like the year to go.
Prior to the season, I had Mackenzie shoot a 20-gauge Mossberg youth shotgun at stationary targets, first a pop can, then an actual turkey target.
I figure if you can hit a pop can, you can hit a turkey’s head. Plus, a ventilated can provides a visible example of a shotgun’s power. Likewise, the numerous head and neck pellet strikes on the paper turkey target reinforced where she should be aiming.
We were in the woods early on opening day of the youth season, but the turkeys were nowhere nearby. Undeterred, we waited for a warmer day, which came in a couple weeks during the regular season.
Instead of rising early, we arrived at our hunting spot around noon. A tom was already gobbling in the valley below, so we scurried down the hillside, quickly set out a couple decoys, and then Mackenzie, her brother, and I squeezed into a pop-up blind.
I didn’t call until everyone was ready, because I knew things could happen fast.
And they did. The tom responded immediately to my calls and was soon headed in our direction, gobbling and strutting all the way.
As he got closer, I told Mackenzie to get ready. She clicked the safety off and raised the shotgun. Within seconds, the tom was strutting in front of our blind about 40 yards out. I made a short yelp to get him to stop walking.
Despite the distance, I had confidence in the lethality of the little 20-gauge loaded with Federal Heavyweight tungsten shot.
“Take him when you can,” I whispered to Mackenzie.
At her shot, the gobbler went down like a sack of bricks, and a hunter was born.
After congratulations and photos, we crawled back into the blind. Another turkey was gobbling and her brother still had a tag to fill.
Unfortunately, an interloping hen interrupted our hunt, leading the gobbler away at the last minute and teaching the kids that there are never any sure things in hunting.
Although Colby didn’t get a turkey last spring, he still celebrated his sister’s success. As the mentor, I enjoyed watching the poise and character both of these young hunters demonstrated.
This Thanksgiving, the Skarka family will dine on wild turkey, courtesy of the youngest member of their family.
For more information on Nebraska’s Take ‘Em Hunting program, visit outdoornebraska.gov/takeemhunting/.
Jarrod Spilger writes The Outdoors for The Independent.
