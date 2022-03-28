Outdoors: Now’s the time to go crane watching

Each spring, over 80 percent of the world’s population of sandhill cranes converge on the Platte River as they rest up for their northward migration to their breeding grounds in Canada, Alaska, and even Siberia.

Right now is the best time to go crane watching since the migration is at its peak.

Fortunately, some of the state’s top crane viewing sites are found right here in central Nebraska between the cities of Grand Island and Kearney. Here are a few of them.

Heading west from Doniphan on Platte River Drive, there are a couple turnouts with parking for crane watchers, both of which are clearly marked. Care should be taken to use these designated areas and not simply pull off the road in random spots, as that can impede traffic and cause a dangerous situation.

Turning north towards Alda, crane watches will find the Alda Viewing Deck and Roadside Turnout two miles south of the Alda I-80 interchange. The viewing deck is located on the north bank of the Platte River and is a great place to spot cranes, especially in the evening.

Also located near the Alda I-80 interchange is the Crane Trust, which offers guided crane watching tours for a fee. Reservations need to be booked in advance. For more details, visit cranetrust.org.

Windmill State Recreation Area south of Gibbon near I-80 is another good place to view cranes. A crane viewing blind with a capacity of around eight people is located on the north side of the park and is available on a first come, first served basis.

The best time to see cranes at Windmill is mid-morning to mid-day as they feed in nearby corn fields. A state park permit, which costs $30 annually or $6 daily, is required on all vehicles entering the park.

Traveling further south of Windmill SRA on Lowell Road will take you to another crane watching site. The Plautz Viewing Platform is located about two miles south of I-80 exit 285 along the Platte. Parking is free, and the parking lot was recently redone to improve access. The best times to spot cranes are mornings and evenings.

Driving a little further south on Lowell Road and then west a few miles on Elm Island Road will take you to Rowe Sanctuary, which like the Crane Trust offers tours for a fee. Reservations are needed so visit rowe.audubon.org for details.

A couple turnouts located west of Rowe on Elm Island Road are also great places to spot cranes during the daytime as they feed in nearby fields.

Even further west are Fort Kearny State Historical Park and Fort Kearny SRA, both of which offer crane watching opportunities. Fort Kearny SRA is especially good for viewing cranes thanks to the Fort Kearny Trail Bridge spanning the Platte on the north side of the park. Birders gather on the bridge in the mornings and evenings to watch cranes, but there’s no telling what else they might see since deer, geese, eagles, and other wildlife also frequent the area.

Again, it should be noted that a state park vehicle entry permit is needed to enter both Fort Kearny SHP and SRA, as well as all state parks across the state.

Wherever you decide to watch cranes, be sure to be safe and courteous, follow all traffic rules, and have the required permits where necessary. Also, be sure to take your camera and binoculars!

Last spring, my wife and I spent an evening watching cranes from the Fort Kearny Bridge as we munched on Subway sandwiches. We’ll probably do something like that again this spring. It’s a relaxing way to embrace nature.

It’s easy for Nebraskans to take the cranes for granted since they show up every year, but we are truly fortunate to live in one of the best bird watching destinations in the world. It would be a shame to not take advantage of this unique opportunity at least once each spring.

Jarrod Spilger is the outdoors writer for The Independent.