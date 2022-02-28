OUTDOORS: Off-season is the time for tune-ups

Now that most hunting seasons are closed (except snow goose), it’s time for some post-season tune-ups.

Maybe your dog’s retrieving requires some fine-tuning, or maybe your shooting skills need sharpening. The off-season is a great time to work on these areas. After all, it’s never too early to start preparing for next season.

Komet’s fetching of smaller birds is spot on, but he sometimes hesitates when picking up larger birds. This issue became evident last spring when Komet refused to pick up and fetch a snow goose I’d shot, possibly intimidated by the bigger bird.

The same thing happened when I shot a second snow goose. Although, Komet remembered the scent and quickly found the bird, he was still reluctant to pick it up.

The problem was simply a lack of experience. Back home in the yard, I threw the goose a few times, and eventually Komet picked it up and brought it to me.

However, I can’t keep dead geese on hand for training purposes, so I did the next best thing and ordered a Dokken Dead Fowl Trainer (deadfowltrainer.com) blue goose. With a grey body and white head, it splits the difference nicely between a snow goose and a Canada goose and works well for our training purposes.

We’ve been regularly running drills with the Dead Fowl blue goose, as well as Dokken’s full-size pheasant and mallard trainers, in the hopes of building Komet’s confidence in fetching larger objects. Although he’s retrieved pheasants and other big birds in the past, a lack of consistent exposure creates hesitation.

Another good way to build experience is to take your dog to a hunting preserve in the off-season. Hunters may have noticed upland birds were scarce in many places this past season, and the waterfowl migration was wonky, to say the least. It’s hard to develop skills and keep them sharp when the birds don’t cooperate.

A preserve hunt can put a dog on a lot of birds in a short amount of time. As I write this, I’m contemplating scheduling such a hunt this spring.

Another aspect of bird dog training we’ll focus on this summer is water retrieving. As mentioned in a previous article, all the ducks I shot last season fell on land, so Komet didn’t have to do any swimming to fetch those birds.

The day will eventually come, though, when I shoot a duck over water, so I want Komet to be prepared. Towards that end, we’ll be doing some serious water retrieve work once the weather warms up. It’s an area of his training I feel I’ve inadvertently neglected.

I also plan to personally work on another area that’s easy to neglect – shooting.

That’s not to say I’m a bad shot. In fact, I did pretty well this season. However, I was a little rusty at the beginning, probably because I haven’t shot much skeet or sporting clays the past two years.

The pandemic and resulting ammo shortage was to blame initially, but at this point, the fault lies with me simply not taking the time to go shooting.

I resolve to rectify that oversight as well this off-season. Hunting season may be (almost) over, but training season is just beginning!

Jarrod Spilger is the outdoors writer for The Independent.