I don’t know about your dogs, but mine get pretty squirrelly over summer, both literally and figuratively.

Not only have they been obsessively chasing squirrels, but they’ve also been digging holes in my backyard like they’re planning an invasion of China.

I blame it on the heat, or maybe it’s simply off-season boredom. Whatever the reason, the long summer months can certainly make hunting season seem a long way off, for hounds and humans alike.

The reality, though, is that hunting season is just around the corner. Now is the perfect time to update your bird dog gear in preparation for fall.

That’s exactly what I did a couple weeks ago when I purchased a pair of new crates for my dogs. As a puppy, Vixen still fit into her small “baby” crate last season, while Komet rode comfortably in his mid-sized crate.

Now that Vixen’s more dog than puppy, at least in size if not maturity, she also needs a larger crate. While the medium and small Pet Porter crates I had fit well enough in the back of my SUV, I disappointingly discovered two medium-sized crates would not.

That posed a real problem if I hoped to hunt with both dogs this season. Fortunately, I found a solution.

That solution was a pair of Intermediate Ruff Land Kennels, which I happily discovered fit perfectly in my rear cargo area. This is due to their flatter sides, made possible by their one-piece roto-molded construction. The two-piece construction of many other crates often results in an overlapping “lip” where the top and bottom portions connect. That lip takes up valuable space inside a vehicle.

Even better, Ruff Land crates are designed to provide more protection for pup in the event of an accident than a standard plastic crate. This becomes an especially important consideration when crates ride in the bed of a pickup.

While the pair of Intermediate Kennels I found at Scheel’s in Lincoln fit my needs perfectly, Ruff Land offers a variety of crate sizes ranging from X-Large to Small to fit a wide range of dog breeds. For more information, go to rufflandkennels.com.

Even though Ruff Land’s crates have numerous holes to provide a generous amount of ventilation, I still like to use a crate fan, especially in warm weather. I use Metro crate fans purchased from Ugly Dog Hunting several years ago, but I don’t think they’re made anymore. Even so, any crate fan that clips onto the crate door will do.

Best of all, a battery-operated crate fan will continue to provide ventilation even when the vehicle’s engine and air conditioning are off. Just make sure those windows are also rolled down anytime you leave a pet in a vehicle.

Another protective item I purchased from Ugly Dog Hunting a few years ago that’s still available is the Mendota Skid Plate. This blaze orange dog vest not only improves your canine’s visibility, but also protects its chest and underbelly from cuts and abrasions.

I bought it originally for Komet when he was a pup, but he’s since turned into something of a wooly mammoth seemingly impervious to the elements. Instead, I may have Vixen wear it this season to protect her tender young skin. For more information, visit uglydoghunting.com.

Continued off-season training is essential to keeping otherwise bored bird dogs sharp over summer. This time of year, I like to use Avery HexaBumpers for our nightly training sessions. I have white, black-and-white, and orange versions, and mix them up for variety.

Vixen is particularly obsessed with these bumpers, and will run into the garage and grab one anytime the door is open. At least she’s not getting into the trash, I figure.

I also like to train my dogs with the larger PerfectHold HexaBumper I got from Sportsman’s Warehouse. This encourages dogs to properly grab larger objects, which is helpful when bigger birds like pheasants or geese are on the menu.

By the time August roles around, I’ll be training the dogs with Dokken Dead Fowl Trainers to prep them for fetching actual birds. I start with smaller bird trainers to get them ready for dove, grouse, and teal seasons, but will also mix in larger pheasant, duck, and goose trainers for added practice and conditioning.

It’s not all work all the time, though. I also purchased at Sportsman’s this summer Mr. Slobber and Panta soda can-shaped Silly Squeakers to keep the pups occupied inside when the humidity outside is oppressive.

After all, it is the dog days of summer.