Hunters who plan to hunt migratory birds, including doves, ducks, geese, snipe, rail, coots or woodcock, this season must register with the Harvest Information Program (HIP) prior to hunting.

This season, hunters must register online for their HIP number at gooutdoorsne.com. The toll-free number previously used in the past is no longer available.

On the website, click on Recreational User, then Account Login (Or Create Account if this your first visit), enter your Username and Password, click on Purchase a License, Tag, or Permit, and type in HIP in the Search bar. The cost is free.

With the opening days for dove and teal quickly approaching, now is the time to register for your HIP number if you haven’t already done so. Duck hunters can also select their tier when registering.

During the early teal season, which opens September 2, up to six teal may be harvested. Only teal, including blue-winged, green-winged, and cinnamon teal, are legal during this special season, since teal generally migrate through the state earlier than other ducks.

However, during the regular duck season, which opens at various times throughout October based on zone, other ducks may also be harvested. It is at this time that the two tier bag limit comes into effect.

Nebraska is currently in its third year of a planned four year experimental two-tier system. Under Tier 1, waterfowlers may harvest up to six ducks, including mergansers, but with species and gender restrictions.

For example, of those possible six ducks, only five may be mallards, and only two of those can be hens. Other species restrictions are only three wood ducks may be shot, only one bluebill (scaup), only one pintail, only two redheads, and only two canvasbacks.

Under Tier 2, only three ducks total may be harvested, including mergansers, but there are no species or gender restrictions. Obviously, the Tier 2 regulations are much simpler to follow, which is why I’ve chosen this option for the last three seasons.

Besides the free HIP number, dove hunters must purchase a Nebraska small game permit and habitat stamp. Waterfowl hunters must also purchase a Nebraska waterfowl stamp and Federal duck stamp, in addition to the small game permit, habitat stamp, and (free) HIP number.

Many duck hunters may be curious about the status of Nebraska’s wetlands, especially since this summer has been so hot and dry.

“Due to the ongoing drought, overall wetland conditions are poor this year with many wetlands in the Rainwater Basin being dry, and conditions are not much better in many other parts of the state,” reports Ted LaGrange, Wetland Program Manager with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

“Many of the wetlands in the Rainwater Basin also have dense stands of annual plants,” LaGrange noted. “This will provide good food for waterfowl, but will make the water more difficult for hunters to see. Hunters will need to be aware of this and do some scouting ahead of the teal season opener.”

“Some wetland pumping or surface water delivery is planned ahead of the teal opener,” added LaGrange, “including at 14 WMAs and two WPAs in the Rainwater Basin region, and at two WMAs outside of the Rainwater Basin.”

A list of current wetland conditions and pumping plans is available online at outdoornebraska.gov/hunt/game/waterfowl/#wetlandhabitatconditions. Scroll down to the “Wetland Habitat Conditions” section and click on the August 22, 2023 report.

Whatever game you pursue, good luck out there this season.