OUTDOORS: Remington ammo has been resurrected

Many hunters and shooters, including myself, are fans of Remington firearms and ammunition.

I’m particularly fond of the Remington 870, which just may be the best all-purpose pump shotgun ever made.

I’ve also shot a lot of Remington ammo over the years, everything from shot shells for targets and doves to rifle cartridges for deer.

Unfortunately, after being a prominent player in the outdoor industry for over 200 years, Remington fell on hard times during this century. Lawsuits and mismanagement brought about bankruptcy and an eventual shut down at production facilities.

Thankfully, the Remington brand survived and has recently been resurrected. However, firearms and ammunition are now separate entities.

For information on the current lineup of Remington firearms, visit remarms.com. The offerings seem to still be a bit limited, though, and personal observation indicates finding actual new Remington guns in actual gun stores may still be a bit difficult.

Remington ammo is doing much better. That’s largely because sporting goods conglomerate Vista Outdoor purchased the ammo portion of the brand.

The first order of business was to open a new manufacturing plant in Arkansas. Production began in 2021, just in time to help alleviate the ammo shortages caused by the previous year’s pandemic.

Remington Ammunition hasn’t just reintroduced old products, but has also added new selections to the lineup. One of my favorite Remington target loads is Gun Club. When available, I use this affordable, low-recoil load to break clays and shoot doves.

Back in August, the Gun Club line got even better with the addition of a 1-ounce load of number 7.5 shot at a velocity of 1,250 feet per second. Designed for sporting clays, this load will also work well for other disciplines since it has sufficient velocity without excessive recoil.

Another new and improved offering from Remington is Core-Lokt Tipped. Many generations of hunters have used Core-Lokt bullets to fill their big game tags. I’ve personally bagged several deer with Remington Core-Lokt in .270 and wouldn’t hesitate to use it again.

Core-Lokt Tipped is an advancement on an already great product. It features a Big Green polymer tip that not only improves accuracy, but also expansion on contact.

At the time of this new rifle bullet’s release in 2021, Remington Ammunition’s Director of Marketing Joel Hodgdon said, “We’ve been talking about Big Green’s comeback all year, and nothing says Remington like Core-Lokt. We have made many advancements since restarting the Remington brand….but this is the biggest news yet.”

Another exciting new advancement, especially for waterfowlers, is Remington’s new Premier Bismuth. This non-toxic shotshell offering is loaded with Hevi-Bismuth shot, which is produced by Hevi-Shot, another ammo brand recently acquired by Vista.

Combining Hevi-Shot’s knowledge of producing superior bismuth shot with Remington’s long-proven knowledge of proper shotshell loading should create one of the more lethal non-toxic waterfowl loads available.

“Remington hunters demand the absolute best from our ammo, and we are really excited to offer Premier Bismuth for the 2022 hunting seasons,” said Hodgdon. “Hevi-Bismuth has proven so valuable in the field. High density and smaller shot sizes deliver more pellets per payload, giving shooters an added edge in the field, whether you are shooting ducks or downing upland game.”

Of course, Remington also continues to offer familiar standbys like Game Load and Nitro Steel shotshells, as well as standard, non-tipped Core-Lokt cartridges. I, for one, am glad Remington ammo has survived, and will happily start shooting it again as it becomes available.

For more information on Remington Ammunition’s many offerings, both new and old, visit remington.com.

Jarrod Spilger is the outdoors writer for The Independent.