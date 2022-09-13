Outdoors: Time to bug out this season

Dealing with insects is an unfortunate reality when spending time outdoors. This is especially true during the warmer months.

Ticks and mosquitoes are generally associated with warm weather pursuits, like spring turkey hunting or summer fishing, but these same bugs – especially mosquitoes - can still be a problem during early-season archery deer hunts.

Other insects can also be a problem. If you’ve never had little gnats bite at your eyes while sitting by a stock tank waiting for doves or a pond waiting for early-autumn ducks, then you haven’t spent much time hunting those birds.

Anglers are all too familiar with these hateful little buggers, as well as chiggers and a host of other biting, stinging insects. Of them all, though, ticks are the worst.

I’ve been on the warpath against ticks for years. My quest for tick-free turkey hunting led me to Elimitick’s line of tick-repelling clothing. I purchased a jacket and pants a few years ago, and they work. I’ve never had a tick on me while wearing Elimitick clothing.

However, I think I’ve now found something even better.

This past spring, Sitka introduced its new line of Equinox Guard insect-repelling clothing that consists of pants, hoodie, and gloves.

What makes Sitka’s Equinox Guard clothing “better” than the Elimitick gear I have is that it’s lighter weight and more suitable for wearing in hot weather. My Elimitick pants must be worn over other pants, while Sitka’s pants can be worn alone. Likewise, the Sitka hoodie is lighter weight that my Elimitick jacket.

To be fair, Elimitick also offers lightweight t-shirts and pants, as well as socks and a bunch of other clothing options. Hopefully, Sitka will offer an Equinox Guard t-shirt in the near future, but for now the line is a bit limited.

Although it was too cold to wear my Equinox Guard outfit when I shot my turkeys this past spring, I did wear the hoodie and pants this summer while fishing. I watched as swarms of gnats that would have otherwise been busy annoying me avoided me altogether. Oh, and I didn’t get any ticks on me, either.

The key is the Insect Shield Permethrin treatment each Equinox Guard garment receives. Insect Shield is designed to repel mosquitoes, ticks, chiggers, ants, flies, and other insects. It’s said the treatment will last through 70 launderings, or the approximate lifetime of the garment.

Spring turkey hunters could probably just purchase the pants to avoid ticks, but archery deer hunters may want to get the entire outfit to combat mosquitoes and gnats.

Equinox Guard clothing comes in three different camo patterns – Subalpine, Timber, and Elevated II. The first two patterns are suitable for spring turkeys, the latter for fall whitetails.

For more information, visit sitkagear.com/collection/turkey/equinox-guard or gamehide.com/collections/elimitick.

Sawyer offers another option in the ongoing battle against bugs. Rather than purchasing specific bug-proof clothing, Sawyer’s products allow you to turn any item of apparel into insect-resistant gear.

I used Sawyer’s Picaridin Insect Repellent spray on my pants and lotion on my neck while clearing shooting lanes this summer in preparation for deer season and had zero bug issues.

Afterwards, when I took my cap off, flies started bothering the top of my head and ears, but not my neck which had been treated. Next time, I’ll apply the lotion more liberally.

And, of course, no ticks were found on me or my clothing. I plan to keep Sawyer’s sprays and lotions handy this fall. The lotion is also available in individual packets that can be conveniently stashed in a dove bucket, vest pocket, or backpack.

For more information on Sawyer’s Picaridin and Permethrin insect repellents and various other products, visit sawyer.com.

Finally, Thermacell introduced a new Multi-Insect repellent formulation earlier this year that not only repels mosquitoes, but also black flies and other tiny bugs. The zone of protection is 15 feet for mosquitoes and 10 feet for other insects.

Best of all, Multi-Insect is compatible with all current Thermacell bug repellant units. Refill packs are available with 18 Multi-Insect mats that last four hours each and six fuel cartridges that last 12 hours each.

So far, I’ve experienced good results with Multi-Insect. Being scent free, it’s also suitable for early-season archery deer hunts. For more details, visit thermacell.com.

Bug out this season and fully enjoy Nebraska’s great outdoors.

Jarrod Spilger writes the Outdoors for The Independent.