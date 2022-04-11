OUTDOORS: Turkey blinds have some benefits

Last spring I shot two turkeys – one from outside a blind and one from inside a blind.

The first gobbler responded to my calls almost immediately after I made my initial series of yelps. I quickly relocated to a better position, and then waited.

After a few moments, I cautiously peered around the tree I was hiding behind, and there was the turkey, right in front of me. I could tell he was a jake by his short beard, but I’m not particular.

As he walked at an angle away from me, towards my original position, I raised the Franchi and placed the red fiber optic front sight on the middle of his neck.

At the shot, he dropped like a sack of bricks, and another previously unseen turkey took flight for safer parts elsewhere.

It was all over in a matter of minutes, maybe ten at the most after I made my first call. (The jake, by the way, made a delicious Thanksgiving dinner.)

That was a quick afternoon hunt thrown together at the last minute. I’d left my pop-up blind at home, relying instead on stealth, woodsmanship, and my Sitka camouflage to keep me hidden. No decoys were used, just a box call and my wits pitted against the turkey’s inherent wariness.

Truth be told, that’s my favorite way to hunt.

Fast forward a week or so, and I’d just missed a turkey the previous day. If someone ever tells you they’ve never missed a turkey, then they either haven’t been hunting turkeys very long, or they’re probably lying.

Anyhow, I was feeling a bit deflated, but I’d been in this boat before. I simply slept in the next day and went hunting mid-morning. I knew there were at least two gobblers in the area, and I’d only missed one.

I set up a pop-up blind on a field edge next to a cedar and placed a pair of Avian-X hen decoys in front of my blind and slightly to the left. I anticipated any potential turkeys coming from the right. A slight rise would prevent them from seeing my decoys until after they topped that rise.

The trap was set, so I crawled into my blind and settled in for the long wait. I called about every ten minutes or so. I was trolling, hoping a nearby turkey would hear my calls and come investigate. I alternated between box, slate, and mouth calls, systematically working through every call in my vest in the hopes of striking a gobbler.

Nearly an hour had passed when it happened. I heard a gobble, and it was close. The last call I’d made was on a slate a moment earlier. I considered calling again, but quickly decided against it. Instead, I dropped the slate and grabbed my shotgun. An instant later the gobbler appeared to the right.

He never gobbled again, but marched straight towards the decoys. When he was directly in front of my blind window, I aimed the shotgun and fired.

He was a longbeard with long spurs, a much better turkey than the one I’d missed the day before. Patience and perseverance – the two most important qualities a turkey hunter can possess – had put this big old tom on the ground.

The pop-up blind also helped. It had allowed me to set-up in a fairly open field with little cover. It had also allowed me to run a variety of calls without worrying about movement, plus stand and stretch occasionally, all while staying hidden.

In truth, it had saved the day.

There are benefits to both styles of hunting. Leaving the blind and decoys in the truck allows one to stay mobile, able to react to changing circumstances in an instant. It’s also the best way to go when a lot of walking is involved.

Conversely, a blind is best when hunting an area with known turkeys. A blind allows you to make a nest and stay hidden all day if need be. You can eat a sandwich, drink some water, and stretch without worrying about inadvertently spooking an unheard turkey. And for the archer, a blind is almost a must.

A blind is also the way to go when concealing two hunters, especially if one of them is a youth or first-timer. Building stealth takes experience, something new or young hunters don’t have.

From inside a blind, the inexperienced hunter can fidget, take their time aiming, and listen to your whispered instructions.

Obviously, both methods can be effective, given the right circumstances. Whether you choose to hunt turkeys from inside or outside a blind this spring, remember to always be safe and cherish your time afield.

Jarrod Spilger is the outdoors writer for The Independent.