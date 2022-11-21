Outdoors: Ultimately, it’s all about the turkey

Thanksgiving is about a lot of things, like family, football, and, of course, giving thanks. But if we were to be totally honest, it’s really about the food, specifically the turkey.

For me, Thanksgiving is not Thanksgiving unless a wild turkey is the featured course. That’s one of my main motivations for hunting turkeys each year.

Thankfully, my freezer is full of turkeys due to some very good luck I enjoyed last spring.

The season got off to a slow start, though. I hadn’t heard many gobblers and had seen even fewer. April expired, and I had yet to pull the trigger on a turkey.

Undeterred, I hit the woods early on May 1. I hadn’t been set up long when I heard the first gobble, then another. Based on what I was hearing, I was pretty sure there were at least two different turkeys making noise.

I kept calling, quietly, to let the birds know a “hen” was nearby. At fly-down, two, maybe three, birds hit the ground. I only caught a glimpse of them briefly, and never had a clear shot.

I let out a soft yelp. To my surprise, they’d circled around my blind and were coming in from the opposite direction, fast. I spun around and peeked out the blind window just in time to see a strutter walking towards my decoy.

I wanted to shoot that strutter, but he wouldn’t raise his head, which was partially obscured by his fluffed up feathers, and give me a clear shot. I quickly shifted my focus to the second bird behind him. He was standing tall, his bright red head the perfect target.

I placed the Mossberg’s fiber-optic sight on that bright red head and down he went. At my shot, the first turkey ran forward a bit, but then stopped beside my decoy, still in half strut. I could see his head clearly now, so I put the bead on his wattles and dropped him, too.

A thought flashed through my mind, “I think there was a third bird, and I didn’t see anything fly or run off.” I stuck my head out the blind window, and sure enough, there was a third turkey, strutting right next to my second Avian-X hen decoy. I aimed at him and shot.

There were now three turkeys on the ground, one at 15 yards, one at 20 yards, and one at 25 yards. I crawled out of the blind to inspect them. Not surprisingly, all three were jakes. Pulling a triple on three mature longbeards would’ve been a real trick.

Even so, I took a moment to let what had just happened sink in. In a matter of mere seconds, I’d filled all three of my Nebraska spring turkey tags. My season was over. Bad weather forecasted for later that week didn’t matter. I was done.

Between the dead turkeys scattered around the clearing and the two decoys still standing, it looked like a scene from the O.K. Corral. I call it the May Day Massacre.

It should be noted that, while I’ve enjoyed the occasional double on turkeys, I’ve never pulled off a triple before. It only took me 32 years to accomplish this feat.

The fact that they were all jakes doesn’t diminish the accomplishment one bit in my opinion, either. Jakes tend to taste better than old gobblers. On Thursday, I’ll be happily feasting on one of those tender, juicy jakes.

This Thanksgiving, I’m thankful that there are turkeys for turkey hunters to hunt. I’m also thankful for Mossberg’s new 940 turkey shotgun, a quick shooting semi-auto that can put Thanksgiving dinner times three on the ground in a matter of seconds.

Most of all, I’m really thankful I didn’t miss. After all, Thanksgiving isn’t Thanksgiving without the turkey!

Jarrod Spilger writes the Outdoors for The Independent.