OUTDOORS: Upland seasons are winding down

And one did! My first shot hit him, but he continued rising straight up so I hit him again, and then fired a third shot as he was falling for good measure. You gotta love autoloaders.

With two roosters in my vest, I was feeling pretty good about the new season. Back at the vehicle, we snapped a few photos and ate lunch, Komet bumming food from me to supplement his own dog treats. Then, we headed home, cleaned our birds, and spent the rest of the day watching football.

A few weeks later, just before Thanksgiving, we stumbled onto a whole flock of pheasants. At first, only hens erupted from the grass in front of me, but I waited calmly. There had to be some roosters in the mix.

There were, and I took a shot at the closest one when he appeared. Although my first shot missed, my second connected.

I could tell by the way he went down he wasn’t out. Fearing a runner, I mentally marked his landing zone and attempted to hustle over there.

Unfortunately, water hindered my forward progress, forcing me to back out of the cattails and search for a drier crossing. When I finally found higher ground, I knew I had to get going.