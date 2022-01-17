OUTDOORS: Upland seasons are winding down

Now that January is almost over, bird hunters must face a sad reality – upland seasons are coming to a close.
Pheasant, quail, and grouse seasons all end January 31, meaning there’s less than two weeks left to pursue Nebraska’s upland game birds.
It’s impossible to not be optimistic at the beginning of the season. Several months later, though, there aren’t any easy birds left. Those that didn’t get shot got educated and are now nearly impossible to shoot.
Back on opening day, Komet and I were quite optimistic. Three pheasants flushed wild on our initial drive, but at least we saw birds. After a quick water break, our march continued.
Soon, Komet began poking around a clump of grass on the edge of a mowed field. By the time I started walking towards him, he was on point.
As I approached closer, a big rooster rose right in front of me. A flash straightaway shot dropped the pheasant in an impressive puff of feathers.
We continued forward, then circled back. Parallel to where I’d shot the first pheasant, Komet started getting birdy again. As he searched the surrounding area, nose to the ground, tail gyrating, I walked ahead of him, halfway expecting another rooster to flush.
And one did! My first shot hit him, but he continued rising straight up so I hit him again, and then fired a third shot as he was falling for good measure. You gotta love autoloaders.
With two roosters in my vest, I was feeling pretty good about the new season. Back at the vehicle, we snapped a few photos and ate lunch, Komet bumming food from me to supplement his own dog treats. Then, we headed home, cleaned our birds, and spent the rest of the day watching football.
A few weeks later, just before Thanksgiving, we stumbled onto a whole flock of pheasants. At first, only hens erupted from the grass in front of me, but I waited calmly. There had to be some roosters in the mix.
There were, and I took a shot at the closest one when he appeared. Although my first shot missed, my second connected.
I could tell by the way he went down he wasn’t out. Fearing a runner, I mentally marked his landing zone and attempted to hustle over there.
Unfortunately, water hindered my forward progress, forcing me to back out of the cattails and search for a drier crossing. When I finally found higher ground, I knew I had to get going.
At the spot where the bird fell, I called Komet over and told him to fetch. He immediately hit scent and started tracking the rooster. His nose led us up a slight rise into taller grass. Then he slammed on point.
“Fetch,” I yelled to unfreeze him. Komet lunged forward, just as a winged pheasant leapt above the grass ahead of him. Komet rushed in and grabbed the rooster, pinning him down.
Despite a broken leg, the rooster had moved nearly 30 yards from where I’d originally spotted him down.
We had other pheasant encounters after that, but the hunting got progressively harder as the season progressed.
Finding quail this season proved even more difficult. I’m sure there are still localized pockets of birds, but in many areas they were virtually non-existent.
It was December before we found our first covey. We spent the afternoon dancing with them, missing a couple close shots and watching helplessly as others flew on the opposite side of trees and bushes. Thankfully, I eventually connected with one quail that had the good manners to flush in the open.
He was a nice, mature bobwhite. I thought about harassing the covey again later in the season, but decided not to. I only took one male from the bunch, so hopefully the others survive this winter and thrive this spring.
I believe quail numbers were down drastically in many areas due to those two weeks of bitter cold and deep snow we had last February. Wild birds are resilient, but there’s only so much they can take.
Grouse numbers weren’t great this year either, although I saw a few early in the season. Knee problems prevented me from doing enough walking to seriously hunt them, but I did manage to bag one prairie chicken on a blistering hot early-season afternoon.
Grouse become extremely difficult to get close to late in the season. Both prairie chickens and sharptails tend to gather into large flocks, ready to flush wild at the first sign of danger.
If you want to pursue grouse in January, or even pheasants for that matter, you better use a tight choke in your shotgun, which preferably is a 12-gauge, because the shots are more likely to be long than close. A heavy payload of number fives won’t hurt either.
As mentioned, upland bird seasons end Jan. 31. There’s still time to squeeze in a few more hunts, but not much. Even if you don’t see many birds, which you probably won’t, it’s still a great way for you and the dog to get some exercise before winter sets in.
And, if you’re lucky, maybe one final bird will rise within range.
Jarrod Spilger is the Outdoors writer for The Independent.