The third time on P R Odds Setter was a charm for jockey Jose Medina.

Medina had ridden her to two second-place finishes this season at Fonner Park, one behind Mayzee and the other by less than a length to Judge on the Run.

But this time,when it counted the most, Medina and P R Odds Setter came out on top.

Medina guided the 5-year-old daughter of Gold Schleiger and A Wish for my Lady to a win in the 27th running of the $20,000 Orphan Kist Stakes Saturday at Fonner Park.

“She’s a pretty nice horse,” Medina said. “I’ve ridden her a couple of times. Last time I tried not to let the other horse in the lead open up too much.

“She has a lot of talent.”

P R Odds Setter, who won the Orphan Kist for the second straight year, was good enough to win the six-furlong race for Nebraska-bred fillies and mares by a neck over Tellittothejudge in second in 1:14.80.

Owner Judy Pryor, who also bred P R Odds Setter on her farm near Omaha, was thrilled with the results, particularly with seeing Linda Davidson, who trained Orphan Kist back in the 1990s, at Fonner on Saturday.

“It’s unbelievable,” Pryor said. “It’s indescribable. And I got to meet Linda Davidson, the reason for this race. She’s like the ‘It’ lady.”

P R Odds Setter, trained by Jason Wise, was able to defend her Orphan Kist against the likes of Judge on the Run, who won the race in 2021.

And there was plenty of other talent in the race as well. Queenscaballo, trained by David C. Anderson, won three stake races last year as a 3-year-old.

Zibby Too, also trained by Anderson, won the Spice Swirl Stakes last year and Mayzee, trained by Troy Bethke, had won six of her 12 starts at Fonner Park.

Medina said he learned a lot about P R Odds Setter from the first two times he rode her. He said he kept a close eye on Mayzee because he knew she was the early speed.

“The first second was half a mile,” he said of his first time on the mar. “She got a little more speed for half a mile, but my horse ran really well, a good second. The last second, I tried not to let the speed open up too much.

“This time, I let her do whatever she wanted. I knew she was going to come back to me. Basically I knew I had enough for the (stretch) and she did.”

Pryor said Medina put a good ride on P R Odds Setter. Mayzee led by five lengths at one point down the backside, but the field reeled her in.

P R Odds Setter built a lead of a couple of lengths coming down the stretch, but had to hold off a hard-charging Tellittothejudge to win.

“It played out just like I thought it would because everybody says Mazee is a bullet, fast, a speed demon,” Pryor said. “My horse generally likes to start out in the beginning and stay wire to wire, but sometimes we get a fast horse and then she wears out.

“The jockey did it just right today.”

P R Odds Setter paid $10.40, $4.40 and $4.00. Tellittothejudge paid $7.80 and $4.60 while Queenscaballo paid $3.20 to show.

The win was worth $12,420 and brought her career earnings to $61,997.

Hoofprints

— Jockey Kevin Roman and trainer Isai Gonzalez won the first race with Oga Bear. Jockey Roberto Morales won the second on Creative Letters for trainer Mark Hibdon.

— Those connections then finished in a dead heat in the seventh race with Roman riding Hulan and Morales on Lovethatcause.

— Roman and Gonzalez weren’t done yet. They teamed up for a third win with Lion Heart Legend in the ninth.

— Besides the Orphan Kist, Medina also won on Big Cali Girl in the fourth for trainer Gilber Ecoffey.

— Jockey Nathan Haar won the fifth race on Juliard Honor for trainer James Compton. He then won the sixth race on Old Trafford for trainer Wise.

— Jockey Cassidy Fletcher took a tumble at the end of the fourth race just after crossing the finish line in third place on Prairie Fireball. Fletcher laid on the track for a few minutes with a shoulder injury, then walked off the track with some assistance. He was transported by ambulance to a Grand Island Regional Hospital where he was diagnosed with a dislocated shoulder.

— The Dinsdale Pick 5 Jackpot went out on Friday with just one person picking all five winners. That winning ticket was worth $9,754.60.

— Racing continues at 1:30 p.m. Sunday with a seven-race card.

Fonner Park Results

Saturday

POST TIME: 01:30 PM

First Race, Purse $5,600, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs

1, Oga Bear, K. Roman; $3.80; $2.80; $2.60

5, Running Jesse, R. Morales; ; $3.60; $3.80

6, Poverty Flats, C. Fackler; ; ; $4.40

Race Time: :47.20

Exacta (1-5), $25.20. Trifecta (1-5-6), $176.40

Second Race, Purse $7,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs

3, Creative Letters, R. Morales; $13.40; $6.00; $3.20

2, Cold Snack Thirty, B. McNeil; ; $6.80; $3.20

4, Jonathan Who, A. Martinez; ; ; $3.00

Race Time: 1:14.60

Daily Double (1-3), $24.20. Exacta (3-2), $80.80. Superfecta (3-2-4-5), $89.94. Trifecta (3-2-4), $227.60

Third Race, Purse $7,600, Maiden special weight, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs

1, Rabbit Twenty Two, A. Ramos; $14.00; $4.60; $3.60

5, Rio Lady, A. Martinez; ; $3.00; $2.40

2, First Rate Romance, K. Roman; ; ; $3.80

Late Scratches: Kenzie Lou

Race Time: 1:15.80

Exacta (1-5), $18.40. Superfecta (1-5-2-3), $21.93. Trifecta (1-5-2), $44.10

Fourth Race, Purse $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs

1, Big Cali Girl, J. Medina, $21.20, $7.20, $4.20

7, Chaos Magic, R. Morales, , $2.90, $2.40

6, Prairie Fireball, C. Fletcher, , , $3.80

Late Scratches: Grand Expectations

Race Time: :47.60

Exacta (1-7), $54.00. Superfecta (1-7-6-4), $29.74. Trifecta (1-7-6), $269.40. Pic 3 (3-1-1), $368.70. Pic 4 (1-3-1-1), $618.20

Fifth Race, Purse $8,400, Starters allowance $5,000, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs

6, Juliard Honor, N. Haar; $5.80; $3.60;` $2.80

4, Ununderstandable, A. Martinez; ; $4.60; $2.80

1, Love to Learn, R. Morales; ; ; $3.00

Race Time: 1:14.20

Exacta (6-4), $33.40. Superfecta (6-4-1-5), $36.03. Trifecta (6-4-1), $55.40

Sixth Race, Purse $7,300, Starters allowance $3,500, 3 yo's & up, Six And A Half Furlongs

2, Old Trafford, N. Haar; $9.00; $3.00; $2.60

3, Parlay Pete, K. Roman; ; $3.00; $2.40

1, Gold Note, R. Morales; ; ; $2.40

Late Scratches: Finding Silver

Race Time: 1:20.20

Exacta (2-3), $16.80. Superfecta (2-3-1-5), $10.48. Trifecta (2-3-1), $22.10

Seventh Race, Purse $8,400, SOC $7,500-$5,000, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs

1, (dh)Hulen, K. Roman; $3.20; $3.20; $2.60

3, (dh)Lovethatcause, R. Morales; $4.00; $4.00; $2.60

6, Larch, R. Martinez; ; ; $4.20

Race Time: 1:13.40

Exacta (1-3), $7.30. Exacta (3-1), $8.10. Superfecta (1-3-6-5), $4.75. Superfecta (3-1-6-5), $5.72. Trifecta (1-3-6), $15.00. Trifecta (3-1-6), $17.20. Pic 3 (6-2-1/3), $21.90

Eighth Race, Purse $20,700, Stakes, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs

4, P R Odds Setter, J. Medina; $10.40; $4.40; $4.00

5, Tellittothejudge, B. McNeil; ; $7.80; $4.60

2, Queenscaballo, K. Roman; ; ; $3.20

Race Time: 1:14.80

Exacta (4-5), $100.60. Superfecta (4-5-2-3), $7.97. Trifecta (4-5-2), $114.30

Ninth Race, Purse $6,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs

9, Lion Heart Legend, K. Roman; $6.00; $4.00; $2.60

5, Three Time Charmer, Z. Ziegler; ; $10.80; $7.80

2, Subscription, J. Medina; ; ; $3.20

Race Time: :46.20

Exacta (9-5), $69.40. Superfecta (9-5-2-1), $17.50. Trifecta (9-5-2), $63.30

Tenth Race, Purse $8,100, Allowance, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs

2, Virtually, D. Cardoso; $9.60; $4.40; $4.40

4, Fabulosity, A. Martinez; ; $3.40; $2.60

5, Rainbow Dash, Z. Ziegler; ; ; $8.40

Race Time: 1:14.60

Daily Double (9-2), $29.60. Exacta (2-4), $24.80. Omni (2-4), $6.00. Omni (2-5), $29.20. Omni (4-5), $17.40. Superfecta (2-4-5-3), $264.18. Trifecta (2-4-5), $139.90. Pic 3 (4-9-2), $82.70. Pic 4 (1/3-4-9-2), $129.10. (2-1/3-4-9-2), $133.75