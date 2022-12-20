Palmer girls have already matched last year’s win total

Just five games into the new season, the Palmer girls basketball team has already won as many games as they did last year.

For head coach Kayla Dobson, she thought the great start could happen.

“We knew we had the potential we could have this start,” Dobson said.

Assistant coach Jim Sake said it all started with the work the team put in during the summer.

“We had girls put in work this summer that we knew was going to pay off,” Sake said. “We knew we had the potential but knowing how we did last year, we are taking it step by step and game by game and building off of each one. The better they play, the more confidence they’re getting built up and starting to believe in themselves a little bit.”

With a 3-2 record, Palmer’s last game was a 53-32 loss to Twin Loup on Dec. 13. Dobson said it was a downer for the team, but the Tigers recognize the importance of winning early in the season.

“I think it’s pretty huge,” Dobson said. “Our girls were really excited when we beat Central Valley and reached 3-1. You could just tell that their spirits were lifted. When we lost to Twin Loup, they were pretty upset. The whole locker room dynamic has changed. You can tell getting those early wins really boosted their confidence.”

Dobson said Palmer’s depth was the difference in their game against the Wolves.

“We hung with them really tight the first half,” Dobson said. “It’s pretty tough. We have nine players out but one has been injured the whole time, so we’ve had only eight. They were a really good team with a lot of experience. I think they had eight seniors on their team, and they were able to just run and gun.”

Not only do the Tigers have only nine players but six out of the nine are in the freshman and sophomore class. Senior Josalynn Dohaney and juniors Morgan McClellan and Kassidy Shuda have been leading the team.

Dohaney averages 12 points per game and 7.0 rebounds while leading the team in blocks. McClellan adds another 15 points per game and leads the team in steals, while Shuda grabs 8.0 rebounds a game.

Dobson, who is in her second year coaching the team, says the Tigers are using a motion offense that the girls are understanding better.

“We tried to dig a little deeper than we did last year,” Dobson said. “I think the girls are starting to get some more experience and be able to see some of the little things that we were unable to do last year.”

Defensively, Palmer has been using a couple different types of a zone press to create havoc. Sake said it’s their second year running, but it can be challenging at times because of the lack of depth.

“I’ve dove into it and went down the rabbit hole pretty deep because the teams that would do it to us, it would just eat us alive,” Sake said. “Once I started learning about it, I just decided to put it in and our girls have made running that press our identity. They know we can pressure the ball and it doesn’t always lead to layups every time, but it changes the tempo of the game in our favor I think.

“Even though we have a small number of girls, we have a couple that just have a motor and it doesn’t matter how much they get up and down the court. They want to do it, and they have the mentality for it. When we have girls like that, it makes it fun for us. It gives us a good chance.”

Their half court defense is nearly the exact same identity.

“We try to just be as pesky as we can to the other team by pressuring the ball,” Sake said. “We’re talking about angles and when to gamble and shoot gaps.”

The lack of depth comes with challenges. The Tigers can’t practice 5-on-5, and they have to find ways to make things challenging for the players, specifically Donahey, a 5-11 senior.

“We do drills and some 4-on-4 quite a bit,” Dobson said. “She’s (Donahey) the tallest on the team and the most experienced. It’s tough to give her a good look at what the scout team is going to be like.”

Sake went on to describe some of the different ways they practice.

“Just a lot of small sided games,” Sake said. “A lot of 3-on-3 and disadvantage drills. When we do shell drills, we’ll break it down into top and bottom. You have to be really creative when you have that small of numbers to challenge your better players, knowing that you have two freshmen that are brand new to it, and they’re going to have to step right in and go against our older players.”

With nearly a quarter of the season already over, Dobson said the biggest thing the Tigers need to continue to work on is rebounding.

“We’ve talked a lot with the girls that we understand you’re tired, and it’s a long game with not a lot of subs, but we have to dig down deep and finish the game and not slack on defense,” Dobson said. “Just being smart about when we can let up and catch a breather.”

More than anything, Dobson is just hoping that Palmer can be proud of what they accomplished at the end of the season.

“Looking at our schedule, I know we can finish with a winning record,” Dobson said. “Goal wise, I just want the girls to feel like we had a really good season and put all we could into it. I would like for us to go deep into the conference tournament. I think we have the ability to do that.”

On a larger scale, Sake said they’re hoping that a great season can entice more girls to go out for the sport in the future.

“We’re working on making it a program that the girls around here want to be a part of and being the kind of teammate other girls want to be around,” Sake said. “Those are the types of things that will get us from having 8-9 players to 12-15 players. That’s definitely on our radar too. Getting things in the right direction where more girls want to be involved and have the type of team, whether we’re winning games or not, that people want to be a part of and come and watch and support.”