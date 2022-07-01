Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley strikes early, runs away with win over Grand Island U-Save Pharmacy

In what looked like a replay of Wednesday night’s loss to Central City, U-Save Pharmacy again struggled out of the opening pitch against Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley on Thursday night.

PWG came out and scored three runs in the first inning on a passed ball, a Zaden Wolf RBI single and a U-Save error.

They followed it up by scoring another three runs in the second on a Gatlin Reimers RBI single, another Wolf RBI single and another U-Save error.

The game was fairly even the rest of the way but with a 6-0 lead through the first two innings, PWG held off U-Save for a 11-4 win at Ryder Park.

PWG coach Kevin Wood said he was proud of the way his guys played, especially because of their youth and the pressure that comes with playing in a larger venue.

“We went out and competed in that second game,” Wood said. “We’ve got three seniors on our squad, so we pull a lot of guys from the junior squad to play in the seniors game. They’re young and at times, it’s easy for them to get overwhelmed a little bit, especially when we come to the big towns and play.

“We ask them to compete for each other, compete for the name on the front if the jerseys and good things will happen. That’s what we did tonight.

He also said PWG has been dealing with a couple of key injuries throughout the season.

Grant Kelley picked up the win for PWG, throwing seven strikeouts and three walks. In his five innings, he threw 91 pitches including 53 strikes.

Kelley was faced with a number of tough situations throughout the game, particularly in the third inning when U-Save had the bases loaded with zero outs. Over the next three at-bats, Kelly threw two strikeouts and his defense came up with a fielder’s choice at home plate, leaving all three U-Save runners stranded.

“Grant Kelly’s a competitor,” Wood said. “He’s the youngest kid on our squad. He wants to play every game. It doesn’t matter where we need him. Tonight, we needed him to go out there and throw some strikes for us, and he did exactly that. We pride ourselves on defense. We’re not the biggest guys in the world, so we’re going to rely on speed and work hard.”

Reimers led PWG at the plate, hitting 3-for-5. U-Save had eight different batters all record one hit each.

U-Save (15-9) has one practice before heading to Kearney for the Kearney Jersey’s tournament. A possible Eli Ford return could help bolster the lineup.

U-Save coach Ryan Anderson said his team’s just going through a difficult stretch, and they’ll break through by doing what they know.

“We’re going to have a good practice tomorrow going into the weekend, and we’re going to get back to winning,” U-Save coach Ryan Anderson said. “This team’s a winning team. Every team goes through struggle spots, and this just happens to be a spot where we’re struggling. We just have to stick to the plan.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.