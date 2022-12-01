Papillion-LaVista South cruises over Grand Island Senior High in DH

Thursday night marked the opening night of many school’s basketball season and as it is every year, featured some slow, sloppy starts.

In the night cap, Grand Island came out ready to play and took an 11-5 lead with 5:41 to go in the first quarter. However, Papillion-LaVista South went on a 10-0 to end the first quarter to go up 15-11.

The Titans shooting beyond the arc stayed hot, shooting 13-for-29, while the Islanders cooled off and ended the night 8-for-22. Turnovers cost GISH throughout the night and Papio South’s three-point barrage resulted in a run away 67-39 victory on the Islanders home court.

“That’s what they do,” GISH boys coach Jeremiah Slough said. “I was joking around with our coaching staff and was like ‘man, they’re shooting the tar out of it.’ That’s what they do. They shoot the tar out of it. …It’s going to be really hard for us to beat anybody this year if they go 13-for-29 from three. Credit to Papio South. They got good shots and knocked them in.”

For Papio South coach Joel Hueser, he said senior guard Jack Wallace, who is 5-foot-6 and comes off the bench, was a spark plug for their run throughout the second quarter.

“The game of basketball is a game of makes,” Hueser said. “If you can string together a lot of made shots, everything looks really good. I really thought our bench came in and created the energy defensively for us. Anytime you can do that from a defensive standpoint, it usually equates to good offense. That’s what we needed was some great hustle plays from our bench players.”

GISH was led in scoring by Kazadi Mukoma, who had 17. However, 11 of the points came in the second half. Early on, it seemed like Mukoma wasn’t himself on the court. Slough said he’s still adjusting to being the go-to guy.

“He’s never been in an environment or on a team where he’s had to be the dude,” Slough said. “He was a B-teamer on our freshman team. He played nothing but reserves as a sophomore. He played a limited role on a JV team a year ago and now, we’re asking him to be the primary threat. It’s going to take time for him to get comfortable. I thought ke disappeared a little bit in the first half. Once he got going, he did a much better job.”

The Islanders ended the night with 21 turnovers, compared to just seven from the Titans.

Grand Island (0-1) next plays Columbus on Saturday.

“They’re going to be a brand new team,” Slough said. “They graduated five starters from a year ago, so we don’t know a whole lot about them. We’ll know more after we get into the film tonight. But once again, early on here in the year, it’s going to be a lot more about than our opponent. We have to continue to grind each day and get a little bit better.”

Papio South was led in scoring by Reece Kircher and Andrew Peterson who each had 19 points.

In the first game of the evening at Senior High, it was a similar storyline. The Papillion-LaVista South girls started the game on a 7-0 run and ended the first quarter up 13-6. The Islanders fought their way back, cutting the Titans lead to 13-11 with 6:48 to go in the second quarter. However, the Islanders were in foul trouble, having seven fouls after the first quarter.

It ended up costing them.

Papio South went on a 24-0 run to end the second quarter, going into halftime up 41-13. GISH couldn’t climb their way back this time, losing 67-21 to the Titans on Thursday night at home.

“I think we played a pretty successful two quarters,” GISH girls coach Kathryn Langrehr said. “The last four minutes of that second quarter really bit us. One of the things we have to get better at is during the moment’s of adversity, I call it stopping the bleeding. We call a timeout to clean up a couple of things to go from there. ..We have to do a better job of assessing that moment by moment play and situation. Tonight, we pushed the panic button.”

The GISH girls were led on the court by Mya Gawrych who had eight points. The Titan girls were led by Charlee Solomon who scored 14.

Girls

Papillion-LaVista South 67, Grand Island 21

Papillion-LaVista South; 13; 28; 13; 13-67

Grand Island; 6; 7; 4; 4-21

Papillion-LaVista South

Charlee Solomon 5 4-6 14, Ella Morehouse 1 1-2 3, Taylor Mauch 2 1-2 6, Mia Cooley 1 0-0 3, Kamryn Exner 1 2-4 4, Maggie Gast 0 1-2 1, Mya Lempp 4 2-4 13, Kate Ligon 3 4-7 10, Addy Carter 3 2-2 11, Clare Ullery 1 0-0 2.

Grand Island

Nyaruot Wal 1 0-0 2, Nyagoaa Khor 0 1-2 1, Elli Ward 1 0-0 3, Mya Gawrych 3 2-3 8, Hailey Kenkel 2 2-2 7.

Boys

Papillion-LaVista South 67, Grand Island 39

Papillion-LaVista South; 15; 22; 15; 15-67

Grand Island; 11; 7; 7; 14-39

Papillion-LaVista South

Reece Kircher 5 4-4 19, Ty Jelinek 2 0-0 6, Maal Jal, 1 0-0 2, Andrew Peterson 7 0-0 19, Bryson Bahl, 1 2-2 4, Aiden Miller 2 0-0 4, Grant Beckenhauer 1 1-2 3, Jayden Herrera 4 1-2 10.

Grand Island

Cohen Nelson 1 1-2 3, Mukadi Mukoma 3 0-0 9, Jaxon Bernal 0 3-4 3, Kazadi Mukoma 6 0-0 17, Colton Marsh 2 2-2 6, Evan McDonald 0 1-2 1.