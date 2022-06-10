Past champions square-off in Tom Dinsdale Automotive Amateur Golf Classic

By Cody Frederick

Returning to the Tom Dinsdale Automotive Amateur Golf Classic this year are the past champions of the last four years.

Intrigued yet?

The tournament features 188 golfers including 65 competitors in the championship flight, a jump from last year’s 52 competitors.

“We’re going to be hosting the NGA state men’s match play June 20th through the 24th,” Riverside head professional Dennis Fruchtl said. “I think that’s a part of it. A lot of these guys want to come out and see the golf course before that tournament possibly. We’ve got a really good field this year.”

Luke Kluver will try to go for back-to-back tournament championships. Kluver, a University of Kansas golfer and Norfolk native, also won the event in 2018.

Between Kluver’s championships, Ryan Nietfeldt won back-to-back championships in 2019 and 2020. Nietfeldt is back again this year to take on Kluver. Six or seven other past champions are also competing.

There’s a senior division with 30 players and eight or nine other flights with 12 players each in addition to the championship flight

Other golfers to look out for include Luke Gutschewski, who golfs for Iowa State, Jason Brueggman who’s a defending champion and David Easley who won the Nebraska Amateur Championship last year at Lochland Country Club in Hastings.

“I think we’ve got probably the second strongest field in both the state’s men’s matches and pro play tournaments as far as quality of players.” Fruchtl said. “I think it’s the way we treat them.”

“When they get here, it’s a great deal. They get to play free rounds of golf. They get a free lunch each day and a couple drinks each day. We’re glad they’re here, and we treat them like they’re members when they’re here, and I think players appreciate that.”

Fruchtl said that 120 out of the 188 golfers are guys who play every year because they enjoy playing with a group of guys on a great, competitive golf course.

In fact, the tournament is so popular that there’s a waiting list of about a dozen because 188 golfers is their max.

The golfers will arrive at a course in great shape due to the recent rains.

The Tom Dinsdale Auto Amateur Golf Classic awards two annual scholarships to two area senior golfers. This year’s recipients were Marcus Holling and Jared Lehechka, both of Grand Island Senior High.

