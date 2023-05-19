With 1/6th of a mile to go in the second running of the $20,000 Diamond Joe Stakes Friday at Fonner Park, trainer David Anderson didn’t think his horse Phlash Drive was going to win.

“At the 16th pole, I said, ‘I hope he hangs on for second,” Anderson said. “I could use the $4,000.’ And we got a little more than that.”

Phlash Drive was pinched along the rail a bit by Caleb On the Go in the final yards, but he found just enough space to shoot through and win in 1:41.00 by a neck in a mile race for Nebraska-bred colts and geldings.

Jockey Nathan Haar said he was proud of Phlash Drive.

“It got a little tight, but horses that want to win will run through holes like that,” Haar said. “He showed that he obviously did. He was really game.

“I wish I could take the credit, but it was all him. He knows where the wire is here, that’s for dang sure. He definitely carried me there. He wanted to win.”

When Caleb On the Go edged into the lead, Phlash Drive responded.

“At the 16th pole I was just hoping to hang on for second,” Anderson said. “Nate said the tighter the five horse (Caleb On the Go) made it, the more Phlash dug in. I was just surprised. Any more I don’t get really excited during a horse race. I got kind of excited right there at the end. It was fun.”

Phlash Drive led the entire race until Caleb On the Go, ridden by Jose Medina and trained by Jason Wise, took the lead down the stretch. Haar said the race set up differently than he expected. He told Anderson he wanted to track Judge’s Bribe, and Anderson thought that was a good plan.

But when Judge’s Bribe didn’t break well, Haar had to go to Plan B.

“Phlash Drive has enough tactical speed, if he gets away from there good he can be on the front end,” Haar said. “When the one (Judge’s Bribe) didn’t break, I just kind of dropped my reins and let him relax. We just inherited the lead. The first part we were able to slow it down and go pretty easy.”

Phlash Drive paid $14.00, $4.00 and $2.80. Caleb On the Go paid $2.80 and $4.00 while For Reel paid $5.60 for third.

“He’s just a nice old horse,” Anderson said. “He’s easy to train. I love it when a plan comes together.”

The win was worth $12,450. It was Phlash Drive’s 11th win in 24 career starts and brought his total earnings to $115,970.

Anderson said a mile is a good distance for Phlash Drive, a 7-year-old son of Cougar Cat and By the Sky who was bred by Anderson. Phlash Drive now has two wins in four starts at a mile in his career.

“We just don’t get to run enough of them (mile races) here in Nebraska,” Anderson said. “It is what it is. Someday, I don’t know if I’ll still be around, when Lincoln gets up and running I know we’ll have a lot of mile 70 races. Hopefully people breed accordingly. Over the years, all you do is breed for speed because of all the six furlong races.

“We don’t get to run enough route races.”

Spice Swirl Stakes

The second annual Spice Swirl Stakes will feature an eight-horse field Saturday at Fonner Park.

Zibby Too is a 3-1 morning-line favorite for the $20,000, 1-mile race for Nebraska-bred fillies and mares. Zibby Too, ridden by Roberto Morales and trained by Anderson, won the Spice Swirl Stakes a year ago by six lengths.

Anderson will also send Queenscaballo (7-2) to the post with Haar aboard.

P R Odds Setter, ridden by Jose Medina and trained by Jason Wise, has three seconds and two firsts at Fonner this meet and is 4-1 on the morning line.

Tellittothejudge (9-2) along with Judge On the Run (10-1) andJoy Forever (15-1) are by Judge Bill and bred by the Landis Stables in Grand Island.

Just Luck, another Anderson mare, is 5-1. Sing Charmer Sing is 8-1,*.

Hoofprints

— Haar had two wins on the day. He also won on Juliard Honor for trainer Jim Compton in the fourth race.

— Jockey Kevin Roman, who is riding at Prairie Meadows this weekend, hasn’t quite locked up the jockey’s title but he is close. Medina now has 51 wins for the season while Roman has 58. Medina would have to win seven of 10 races Saturday to tie Roman for the title.

— The final day of racing will start with a first-race post time of 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.