Physical North Bend Central too much for Grand Island Central Catholic in C-1 semifinals

LINCOLN — North Bend Central was just a little more physical for Grand Island Central Catholic this time around.

Unlike the Crusaders’ 45-37 win on Jan. 8, the No. 2-rated Tigers and two-time defending champion was more overpowering during a 44-32 win over No. GICC in the Class C-1 semifinals of the girls state basketball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

That physicality led to North Bend Central outrebounding GICC 33-29 with 13 offensive rebounds, which led to a lot of second chance points. Especially in the second quarter where the Tigers outscored Central Catholic 20-6 where they had eight offensive rebounds in getting out to a 24-12 halftime lead. That also led to 14 GICC turnovers.

NBC coach Aaron Sterup said he feels the Tigers are a much different team than they were when the teams met in January during the Nebraska Girls Showcase in Kearney.

“I also think (the loss) did motivate our girls a little bit. But you know, we just knew we had to be physical,” he said. “We knew they were big the first time. I don’t know if we were quite prepared for how physical they were.

“So we said you’re going to have to be physical and you’re going to have to match their physicality and make sure when they do shoot, they get one shot and we did a good job of that.”

The Crusaders led 6-4 after the first quarter, but North Bend Central started crashing the boards and came up with the loose balls. Their first possession of the second quarter, the Tigers came up with three offensive rebounds resulting in a Sydney Emanuel 3-pointer to give the Tigers the lead. Then Lindsay Emanuel scored back to back baskets, both of which came on offensive rebounds.

After the two teams traded baskets, another North Bend Central putback, this time by Josie Cleveringa, gave them a 15-8 lead.

Lucy Ghaifan and Chloe Cloud scored back-to-back baskets for the Crusaders to cut the deficit to 15-12.

But North Bend Central ended the quarter on a 9-0 run, which ended on a Sydney Emanuel drive to the basket, to give them a 24-12 lead at the break. Emanuel scored 12 of her team-high 14 points in the first half.

“North Bend Central just started hitting the boards a lot more that second quarter,” GICC coach Kevin Mayfield said. “They’re athletic and they play hard and they crushed the boards hard. They might be 30 feet from the basket and they’re going to go down and get the rebound.”

The inside players of Ghaifan, Woods and Cloud, along with a free throw by Jenna Heidelk, brought the Crusaders back to within 24-19 with 4:05 left to play in the third.

But NBC answered with a 7-2 run to end the quarter. That included an Aleya Bourek 3-pointer at the end of the quarter to give the Tigers a 31-21 lead heading into the final period.

Sterup said that was a play that gave momentum back to North Bend Central

“It seems every time she hits one, it’s a time when we really need it, and we really needed it at that time. You want to keep the lead at double digits going into the fourth quarter and that was a momentum boost for us,” he said.

GICC could get no closer than seven points the rest of the way.

Mayfield said he felt it wasn’t the Crusaders’ night against North Bend Central this time.

“We just kind of played scared,” he said. “I don’t think it was the big lights. We’ve been in big games. We got great shots, we executed, we just missed a lot of them.”

Ghaifan led the Crusaders with 12 points, while Cloud added eight.

Kaitlyn Emanuel finished with 11 points and 14 rebounds for North Bend.

Even though GICC’s dream of a state championship fell short, the season is not over. The Crusaders will play Gothenburg in the third-place game at 11 a.m. Thursday at Lincoln High.

Despite what happens in that contest, Mayfield said GICC had a great season as the Crusaders got their first state tournament win in 22 years during their 40-31 victory over St. Paul on Monday. He added they will miss the three seniors — Heidelk, Cloud and Alyssa Wilson.

“I think the girls will be ready to go tomorrow. We still have a chance to end the season with a win, which will be the first time in our program that we have a chance to do as well as bringing home a trophy of some kind. I think the kids will be ready to go.

“The seniors have been the heart and soul of this team. They were good leaders and they play hard. They are great people who represent Grand Island and our school very well. They’ll be successful outside of athletics when they graduate.”

