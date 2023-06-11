Pitching ruled the day for Grand Island Five Points Sunday in the final day of the Tri-Cities Tournament.

Grayson Sack fired a two-hit shutout in the Five Points’ 7-0 win over the Papillion-La Vista South 4 Seams Titans to start the day. Ian Arends and JT Rein then combined on a four-hit shutout for the Grand Island juniors in another 7-0 win against Lincoln National Furnace (North Star) at Ryder Park.

Following a loss to Rapid City (S.D.) on Saturday night, Sack gave Five Points just the shot in the arm it needed. The right-hander allowed just two singles and struck out seven in a walk-free outing.

“I was hitting my spots and mixing up pitches really well,” said Sack, who improved his season record to 2-1 and lowered his ERA to 1.54. “I was getting ahead in counts and kind of taking control from the start.

“I was pretty efficient with my pitch-count, which helped out in later innings because I was able to keep it low and go farther into the game.”

Sack pounded the zone, throwing 61 of his 89 pitches for strikes.

“Grayson didn’t leave our defense standing around a lot,” Five Points coach Adam Brown said. “He was getting almost every single pitch over for a strike. He did a great job of competing and a complete game in that situation was extremely huge.”

Sack said he felt good from the first inning on and was in command of his entire pitching arsenal.

“I was feeling good with everything,” Sack said. “My change-up kind of fell off at the end, but overall, all of my pitches were working pretty good.

“I was just looking to put up zeros on the board for the team and hoping our offense and defense would help me out.”

Five Points (12-5) gave Sack all the offense he would need, scoring five in the bottom of the first. Gabe Ruiz got it started with a RBI double and Gavin Ruether added a two-run double in the frame.

Camden Walker (2 for 4) and Gavin Haubold (2 for 2) led Grand Island’s offense against the Titans. Ruiz and Ruether each finished with two RBIs.

The early run support had Sack confident and working quickly. After two first-inning errors, Five Points later got diving catches from Arends in center field, Walker in right field and Ruiz and Brooks Hubl made sparking plays in the infield from third base and shortstop, respectively.

“The defense played great,” Sack said. “We had a couple of errors in the first inning, but we bounced back pretty good after that. Ian and Cam made great plays in the outfield and Gabe and Brooks came up with big plays in the infield. Those really helped.”

Arends took the baton from Sack in the second game, pitching five shutout innings. The lefty allowed three hits and struck out three with four walks.

Rein, who entered with a 3-0 lead in the sixth, pitched two scoreless frames to earn the save. Rein had four strikeouts and permitted one walk and one hit.

“Ian did a good job and was effectively wild for us all day,” Brown said. “He really competed on the bump and JT did a nice job out of the bullpen for us — just a really good showing from our pitching staff today.”

Hits were difficult to come by for Five Points against National Furnace and it finished with five. Carson Washburn and Ruiz each had a double and two RBIs for Grand Island, which broke the game open with a four-run sixth.

“In the middle of the game, we didn’t really have good approaches at the plate, but we turned it around and strung together a few runs late,” Brown said. “Getting that cushion helped out a lot.”

A 2-0 Sunday helped Five Points finish the tournament 3-1. Grand Island led 2-0 after two innings against Rapid City on Saturday night before surrendering the lead and suffering the loss.

“Rapid City was the kind of quality team that we’re probably going to face down the stretch, so those are the games we’ve got to learn how to win,” Brown said. “Overall, walking out of the weekend with three wins was good, but we still need to have a lot of growth and hopefully we can find people who will step up and get the job done for us.”

4 Seams Titans; 000; 000; 0—0; 2; 3

Five Points; 500; 011; x—7; 8; 2

W—Sack. L—Perera. 2B—Five Points, Ruiz, Ruether.

National Furnace; 000; 000; 0—0; 4; 3

Five Points (12-5); 100; 204; x—7; 5; 3

W—Arends. L—Bishop. Sv—Rein. 2B—Five Points, Ruiz, Washburn.