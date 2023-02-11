The first half was a good one for the Grand Island Senior High boys basketball team.

The Islanders played with a lot of energy early on and were able to kick the ball out to open shooters, which led to a 28-22 halftime lead over Class B No. 4 Platteview.

However, the Trojans tightened the screws defensively in the second half and hit the open looks themselves, turning their six-point halftime deficit into a 46-32 lead at the end of the third quarter, going 7 of 11 from the 3-point line.

Once Platteview got going, Grand Island couldn’t match their shooting and the Trojans coasted to a 54-37 victory in the second game of the Heartland Hoops Classic on Sunday. Platteview also had no turnovers in the second half.

“I thought we dodged a lot of bullets in the first half,” Grand Island coach Jeremiah Slough said. “They got some good looks and didn’t knock them down. We did a nice job of containing (Connor) Millikan early on. In the third quarter, their other guys hit some shots, so we tried to stretch to them and lost Millikan. He got going a little bit. The real issue wasn’t them. It was us offensively. We were stagnant. Couldn’t get downhill, so we were settling for a lot of long jumpers.”

Platteview coach Tim Brotzki said that for the Trojans, the first half wasn’t a typical performance.

“We just needed to make some shots,” Brotzki said. “I think we were 4 of 21 or 4 of 22, and we knew Grand Island was going to play zone. Our kids just needed to wake up a little bit in an early morning game and step in and shoot with some confidence which they did in the second half.”

Trey Moseman led Platteview (18-4) with 19 points, going 5 of 14 from beyond the arc, but it was the senior Millikan who shined.

Millikan, who moved into second all-time in career scoring in Nebraska, regardless of class, nearly had a triple double. He finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds and two assists. The Dordt commit put up the stat line on an injured knee.

“For the past couple of weeks, he’s been dealing with it,” Brotzki said. “It slowed him down a little bit, but he’s done everything humanly possible to play basketball, seeing a specialist and all of those things. You saw what he did today. I think he ended up with a triple double. The other day, he had 26 points and 17 rebounds, and that’s playing on a bad knee.”

Platteview finished 11 of 30 from the 3-point line.

Mukadi Mukoma and Riley Plummer each scored 11 points to lead Grand Island (4-17). GISH finished with 18 turnovers compared to Platteview's seven. The Islanders also had 18 rebounds whereas Platteview had 25. Grand Island shot zero free throws in the game.

With seven losses this season where the difference was in the single digits, Slough said the Islanders have been in every game, but that he was disappointed with the effort in the second half.

“We can make excuses about getting home late last night from North Star and waking up early this morning, but at the end of the day, we have to be able to be competitors and have a little better gut check and compete a little better in the second half,” he said. “But these kids have been fighters all year long. I’m extremely proud of the effort we’ve had consistently as things have been tough for us, and we look to continue that the next couple of weeks.”

Platteview 54, Grand Island 37

Platteview; 17; 15; 24; 8-54

Grand Island; 14; 14; 4; 5-37

PLATTEVIEW

Erza Stewart 2-4 0-0 4, Connor Millikan 4-7 3-4 16, Trey Moseman 7-16 0-0 19, Alex Draper 3-11 0-0 9, Reiman Zebert 3-6 0-0 6.

GRAND ISLAND

Mukadi Mukoma 4-6 0-0 11, Riley Plummer 4-10 0-0 11, Jaxon Bernal 0-2 0-0 0, Kazadi Mukoma 3-10 0-0 8, Bode Albers 1-2 0-0 3, Colton Marsh 1-4 0-0 2, Broxton Barrientos 0-2 0-0 3, Reid Kelly 1-2 0-0 2.