HASTINGS — Riley Plummer helped keep Home Federal’s season alive in the Class A American Legion Seniors State Tournament National Division Tournament.

The Grand Island pitcher threw 6 2/3 innings in helping the seniors avoid elimination during an 8-4 win over Hastings Five Points Sunday at Duncan Field.

Plummer gave up eight hits and had two strikeouts, but he made a few key pitches that kept Hastings from getting runs.

“I felt good today,” Plummer said. “My arm’s been holding up well all year long and didn’t have any issues. I just needed to keep making my pitches and believe in my defense.”

Wells said he was pleased with Plummer’s performance.

“He was great today. He commanded all of his pitches and really executed some tough pitches with guys on base. He was able to get us out of jams when they had runners in scoring position.”

Plummer did get behind early as Nick Conant hit a three-RBI triple for an early 1-0 Hastings lead.

Plummer said he wasn’t worried about the early deficit.

“I knew our offense would get going because we’ve been swinging well lately with good quality at bats,” Plummer said.

The Grand Island offense certainly got going in the third inning. After Zach Mader and Tyler Douglass both reached base on a walk and an error, the two moved to second and third thanks to a Sam Dinkelman sacrifice bunt. Then Braxton Barrientos gave Home Federal the lead with a two-RBI double.

Later, Home Federal got the bases loaded. Jack Steenson delivered a three-RBI triple for a 5-1 lead. He scored on a ground-out for a 6-1 lead. Hastings had two errors that helped Grand Island as well.

“We hit the ball well in that inning. We put pressure on the defense and forced them to make plays,” Wells said. “That was great for our guys to do that in that inning.”

After Hastings scored two runs in the bottom of the third, Home Federal came right back in the fifth. Gage Gannon reached on a walk and Steenson got on base on an error. Zenon Sack brought them both home with a two-RBI single to make it 8-3.

Hastings looked like they were going to make a run in the sixth as Jaxen Gangwish and Braden Rutt reached base on a hit-by-pitch and a single. But the defense helped Plummer out as Chance Vertin hit into a double play to end the inning.

Then in the seventh, Hastings got a run home to chip into Home Federal’s lead and then got two runners on. Wells took out Plummer and brought in Dinkelman, who struck out Elijah Johnson to end the game.

Barrientos was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a double to lead the Grand Island offense, while Steenson and Sack each had three RBIs.

Home Federal left only five runners on base, which pleased Wells. He said getting that key hit in key situations has been a problem for Grand Island in the past few games.

“We’ve been waiting around for that big hit to come with runners on base,” Wells said. “We did a great job of sticking to our process and got the job done today. They were a little patient today even though Hastings had a great pitcher (Creighton Jacobitz) throwing today. They did a great job of hitting the ball with two strikes.”

Home Federal will take on Lincoln Pius X in another elimination game at 1 p.m. Monday at Duncan Field.

Wells said he’s happy that Grand Island is still playing.

“We just needed to take it one game at a time and try not to do too much,” Wells said. “We’re just trying to survive and advance everyday.”

Home Federal 8, Hastings Five Points 4

Home Federal; 006 020 0-8 5 1

Hastings Five Points 102 000 1-4 9 3

WP-Plummer. LP-Jacobitz. 2B-HF: Barrientos. 3B-HF: Steenson. HFP: Conant.